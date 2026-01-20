Noem digs at agitators, sanctuary politicians in touting ICE mission continues 1 year into Trump's second term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest criminal illegal immigrants across the country, despite what she described as the "complete lack of cooperation" from sanctuary politicians and agitators she accused of attempting to obstruct law enforcement.

"In one year, President [Donald] Trump has made great strides, delivering on the mandate from the American people to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets despite the complete lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians and agitators who attempt to obstruct law enforcement — a felony and a federal crime," Noem wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

She noted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed more than 670,000 illegal immigrants, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members and terrorists, within the last year.

"Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, domestic abusers and drug traffickers," Noem wrote. "The more arrests DHS makes, the more self-deportations we see, of which we have seen north of 2 million. This is just the beginning of the golden age of America."

DHS DEMANDS MN LEADERS HONOR ICE DETAINERS, ALLEGES HUNDREDS OF CRIMINAL ALIENS HAVE BEEN RELEASED UNDER WALZ

Along with Noem's message, she announced a new wave of arrests made by ICE on Monday, including those convicted of heinous crimes including indecent liberties with a child, domestic violence and distribution of cocaine.

Uriel Hernandez-Betancourt, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by ICE and was previously convicted of indecent liberties with child in Moore County, North Carolina.

Parede Zuniga, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was also nabbed by federal agents and was previously convicted of distribution of cocaine in Fairfax County, Virginia .

DHS SLAMS DEMS FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT IMMIGRATION LAW: 'IT IS QUITE LITERALLY THEIR JOB TO CHANGE IT'

Lucio Valdovinos, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of domestic violence in Los Angeles, Calif. , and had multiple convictions for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct across California.

Lorenzo Aviles-Macedo, another criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, and driving under the influence in Los Angeles.

While Democrats have continued to criticize the Trump administration for allegedly arresting migrants without a criminal record, DHS told Fox News Digital on Friday that 70% of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE had criminal convictions or pending charges in the U.S.

Of the 30% of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE who did not have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the U.S., DHS said it is unclear how many were wanted for crimes in their country of origin, other countries or by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

During a recent appearance on Fox News' "Special Report", however, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., alleged records show 75% of migrants arrested by ICE in Virginia have no criminal record.

"They may have come across illegally into our country, but 75% of the people to have been arrested have no further criminal record," Warner said. "Let's potentially work on those who have criminal records, but that is different than what's happening right now, and the Biden administration screwed up the border, I'll be the first to acknowledge that, but the idea of masked ICE agents picking up moms dropping off their kids, folks going to work and, as we've seen at least in the circumstance in Minnesota, sometimes where kids are being left in the car after their parents that may or may not have been actually criminals are being picked up."