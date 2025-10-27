Sunny Hostin hopes Trump voters not being able to feed families on Thanksgiving will turn GOP against shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin hopes Republican voters being unable to feed their loved ones at Thanksgiving would bring GOP lawmakers back to the negotiating table to end the government shutdown.

The shutdown began 27 days ago when Republicans and Democrats were unable to come to an agreement on a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government. The disagreement stems from certain healthcare provisions. Democrats warn that Americans' health insurance premiums will increase if their provision isn't included in the CR, while the GOP argues the provision would provide healthcare to illegal immigrants.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it does not have the ability to independently reshuffle funds into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, according to a recent memo obtained by Fox News Digital. If this continues, 42 million Americans could lose access to food stamps if the shutdown continues.

Hostin put the blame on Republicans for the shutdown on Monday.

"Mike Johnson sent everybody away on vacation. OK. This is a Republican shutdown. This is not a Democratic shutdown," she said, before warning about how 40 million Americans could lose their SNAP benefits.

"We are talking about children, the elderly and people with disabilities. And you know which states are affected the most? Red states are affected the most," she continued. "We are talking about New Mexico, Louisiana, Oregon. Those are states – "

"Alabama," co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

"Yeah, Alabama," Hostin agreed. "Those are states that rely on SNAP benefits the most, based on the highest percentage of the population receiving those benefits. So when those Trump voters start not being able to have Thanksgiving dinner, their children are hungry, their children aren’t getting what they need, their parents, grandparents aren’t getting what they need, I wonder what happens then. Will Republicans finally come back to the table?"

