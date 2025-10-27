Expand / Collapse search
Sunny Hostin hopes Trump voters not being able to feed families on Thanksgiving will turn GOP against shutdown

'View' co-host says red states most affected by SNAP benefits loss during 27-day government shutdown

By Alexander Hall Fox News
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin hopes Trump voters unable to have Thanksgiving dinner will force GOP to negotiate to end the shutdown

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin hopes Trump voters unable to have Thanksgiving dinner will force GOP to negotiate to end the shutdown

Sunny Hostin, one of the co-hosts of "The View" hoped that Trump voters, having gone hungry as a result of the government shutdown, will force the GOP to come to the negotiating table.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin hopes Republican voters being unable to feed their loved ones at Thanksgiving would bring GOP lawmakers back to the negotiating table to end the government shutdown.

The shutdown began 27 days ago when Republicans and Democrats were unable to come to an agreement on a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government. The disagreement stems from certain healthcare provisions. Democrats warn that Americans' health insurance premiums will increase if their provision isn't included in the CR, while the GOP argues the provision would provide healthcare to illegal immigrants. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it does not have the ability to independently reshuffle funds into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, according to a recent memo obtained by Fox News Digital. If this continues, 42 million Americans could lose access to food stamps if the shutdown continues.

Hostin put the blame on Republicans for the shutdown on Monday. 

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS BICKER OVER DEMOCRATS' GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN STRATEGY

Sunny Hostin appears at event

Sunny Hostin speculated on whether Republicans will "come back to the table" when their families begin to suffer in red states. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

"Mike Johnson sent everybody away on vacation. OK. This is a Republican shutdown. This is not a Democratic shutdown," she said, before warning about how 40 million Americans could lose their SNAP benefits. 

"We are talking about children, the elderly and people with disabilities. And you know which states are affected the most? Red states are affected the most," she continued. "We are talking about New Mexico, Louisiana, Oregon. Those are states – "

"Alabama," co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

TRUMP RETURNS TO DC AS DIM OUTLOOK LINGERS, NO END IN SIGHT FOR SHUTDOWN

Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Mike Johnson are still at an impasse over the government shutdown. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"Yeah, Alabama," Hostin agreed. "Those are states that rely on SNAP benefits the most, based on the highest percentage of the population receiving those benefits. So when those Trump voters start not being able to have Thanksgiving dinner, their children are hungry, their children aren’t getting what they need, their parents, grandparents aren’t getting what they need, I wonder what happens then. Will Republicans finally come back to the table?"

"View" co-host Sunny Hostin

"View" co-host Sunny Hostin and her co-hosts have made numerous headlines for hot-takes about President Trump and his supporters.

Fox News’ Diana Stancy and and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

