'The View' co-hosts bicker over Democrats' government shutdown strategy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-hosts clashed over Democratic lawmakers' government shutdown strategy on Wednesday, as the shutdown entered its 22nd day.

"People, they want to know what to do, you can call the Republicans in your district. Call them on the phone," co-host Joy Behar said. "Tell them how you feel."

Democrats are demanding an extension of expiring Obamacare subsidies, while Republicans push to pass a continuing resolution in order to fund the government while seeking to negotiate with Democrats after the government reopens.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said people should call their member of Congress because Democrats had power in the shutdown as well.

TRUMP, JOHNSON APPEAR AT ODDS IN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MESSAGING

"I don’t get giving away your power, shutting everything down, while Trump is doing everything he wants to do," Griffin said.

Behar hit back and said, "The Republican Party owns everything, Alyssa."

"They own everything, including the Supreme Court," Behar added.

Griffin pressed Behar to explain what the shutdown has accomplished for the Democratic Party as co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"They haven’t taken away a lot of the stuff they're planning to yet, so that's what it's accomplished. Maybe it’s making it longer, maybe it's making it take more time, but people are starting to get pissed about it. And I’m putting it on those folks in Washington because there's nothing you can do about it right now, but they, they can fix this. But they’ll only fix it if it’s getting to their pockets," Goldberg said.

Goldberg has repeatedly urged lawmakers to stop taking their salaries as the government remains shut down.

"I would like Republicans and Democrats to come together and decide they're not going to take their salaries," she said during an episode of "The View" earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Until this affects you the way it's affecting your constituents, y'all are not going to settle this," she added. "So, as an American, I am asking that you not take a salary until you settle this."