Sunny Hostin on blast for latest controversial take putting US on 'same moral plateau' as China

No stranger to controversial takes, "The View" host Sunny Hostin made a startling comparison between the U.S. and Chinese prison systems during Tuesday's installment of the ABC talk show.

"As a woman of color with a six-foot-two black kid in college and a five-foot-seven, five-foot-eight black kid in high school, I don't see that part of American exceptionalism. I'm sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems that could be solved. Yes, maybe they're putting Muslims in jail in...China; they're putting a lot more black people in jail here," Hostin said.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany weighed in, Wednesday, on Hostin's statements equating China's genocide of Uyghurs to U.S. treatment of prisoners.

"She was putting the United States of America on the same moral plateau as China, who our own government has said is committing genocide, who the United Nations said is committing crimes against humanity. Since when is it okay to dismiss a genocide on a mainstream talk show?" McEnany said.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said earlier in the Tuesday segment that if America is not the number-one global superpower, it was going to be China - slamming it for its dreadful human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed its re-education camps are voluntary, but its forced labor, sterilization and killing of the subjugated peoples has been deemed a genocide internationally.

Leaked documents and photos from 2022 show the camps are far from voluntary. The text of one 2017 speech from a high-level CCP official revealed a shoot-to-kill order for anyone attempting escape, according to a public database of the documents published by the Victims of Communist Memorial Foundation (VOC).

"To equate our country with China committing genocide is reprehensible, and you do not belong on a mainstream talk show in this country," McEnany added.

"To compare the brutalization, the systemic torture and extermination of the Muslim Uyghurs there in China with this situation falls massively flat." - Emily Compagno

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compango added her voice to the swell of pushback, slamming Hostin's remarks and calling out the "deep ignorance" she exhibited given her "amplified" platform.

"The problem with that comparison that I see, as someone who has spent hundreds of hours in federal and state prisons here in this country, is that it ruins the light that she was trying to shed on the incarcerated here in this country by making a ridiculous comparison," Compagno said.

"There is nothing in this country, regardless, if we give meat unfit for human consumption and the incarcerated system is absolutely broken and needs fixing, but to compare the brutalization, the systemic torture and extermination of the Muslim Uyghurs there in China with this situation falls massively flat," she added.



Uyghur activists last week again called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate genocide in China against the ethnic minority group and have demanded that Chinese President Xi Jinping be arrested for his alleged crimes.

The international court has repeatedly rejected fillings that called on it to investigate reports of forced relocations within the Xinjiang province, arbitrary arrests, detentions in concentration camps, medical experimentation and various human rights abuses , including genocide, against the Uyghur ethnic minority group.

The court has claimed that it does not have jurisdiction in China to investigate the alleged crimes, as Beijing is not a signatory of the Rome Statute, which established the court in 1998.

Compagno and other "Outnumbered" co-hosts called on the loudest critics of human rights abuses to take "responsibility" in calling out the actions of China, including in businesses and professional sports.

"There is a failure of responsibility by people to take account of the position they hold on social media and the mainstream media to actually further the truth rather than capitulate to it," Compagno said.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall, Hanna Panreck and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.