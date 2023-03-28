Sunny Hostin suggests Chinese internment of Muslims not as bad as U.S. mass incarceration

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin compared the Chinese internment of Uyghur Muslims to the U.S. on Tuesday and said "they're putting more Black people in jail here."

Hostin said she doesn't see American exceptionalism due to the threats her children face as minorities.

"I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lot of problems. They could be solved. Yes, maybe they are putting Muslims in jail in… China," she began, turning to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. "They're putting a lot more Black people in jail here."

Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that if America is not the number-one global superpower, it was going to be China and slammed it for its dreadful human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed its re-education camps are voluntary, but its forced labor, sterilization and killing of the subjugated peoples has been deemed a genocide internationally.

"It’s going to be communist China. A country that the government is imprisoning Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps. It’s a deeply racist government. It's a human rights-violating government, it is a government where if they're the leaders of the free world, we're not the free world the way that we are right now," Farah Griffin said.

Farah Griffin also asked Hostin what country she believed would be "better" on the issue of race, and what country she'd rather live in.

"Where I'm not a minority, I felt real good in Ghana," Hostin responded, before co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the issue was not about race.

"I don’t think this is about race," she said. "This is really about all of the things that we believed we were doing that we don’t do anymore. We don’t teach people that it is your right, your birthright to vote in this country. It’s a gift. We don’t teach people what their rights are as human beings."

The hosts were discussing a poll that found the importance of traditional values has plummeted across the U.S.

A Wall Street Journal poll found that just 39% of Americans say their religious faith is very important to them, and just 38% say patriotism is very important.

The WSJ compared those numbers to the first time it ran the poll in 1998 when 62% of Americans said religion was very important to them, and 70% said patriotism was very important.

Hostin criticized American exceptionalism in February and said it hasn't met the "dream" and "doesn't apply" to everyone.

"The problem I have is this narrative of American exceptionalism that we’ve been taught as kids. I said the Pledge of Allegiance all through my life in school. And then when I got into college, I took an African American history course. And I started realizing that the actual pledge doesn’t apply to a lot of our citizens. It hasn’t met the dream of being exceptional. This country hasn't met this dream of being this beacon on the hill," she said.

