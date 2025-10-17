Students for Life pushes to make Charlie Kirk's birthday a national free speech holiday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students for Life of America wants to make Charlie Kirk’s birthday a national holiday.

"It should be a national holiday, the Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day, where, across the country, we recognize that even if you disagree with others on a college campus or in the workplace, that as Americans, we all value the First Amendment," SLFA President Kristan Hawkins told Fox News Digital.

"And Charlie would love that. I mean, that's what he was doing every single day on campuses," she added.

SFLA has over 1,600 pro-life advocate student groups on college and high school campuses across the country. Hawkins said that the groups rely on free speech protections to reach young people who are directly targeted by the abortion industry.

Six red states have already pushed legislation on the state level to advance the effort, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Arizona, and West Virginia.

"We've also been pushing a few folks in Congress to do this," Hawkins said. She continued, "It's a little bit difficult because Democrats have closed down the government and we don't have 60 Republican votes in the U.S. Senate. But, I do think it's important," she explained.

Kirk was killed while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Kirk built a following over the past five years touring the country to debate college students on culture war issues such as gender ideology, racial divisions and the merits of Christian and American values in general.

He left a wife, Erika, and two young children. Ever since his death, Turning Point USA, an organization founded by Kirk, has been catapulted into prominence and received overwhelming support.

Hawkins added that a national holiday dedicated to Kirk would honor his work.

"I personally go to college campuses just like Charlie did, and I was actually on a campus doing the exact same thing that Charlie was doing by a ‘prove me wrong’ tent the moment he was assassinated," Hawkins said.

She went on to say, "And so we frequently would criss-cross colleges and tell each other what was going on in one college versus another. So this is very near and dear to my heart because I literally go and do the exact same thing. Our team every day, our 1,600 Students for Life groups, are, every day, having events on campuses to raise awareness about the violence of abortion, promote the alternatives, and to serve those facing a crisis on campus."

There have been other efforts to immortalize Kirk. Kirk, who would have turned 32 on Oct. 14th, was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

Furthermore, a Michigan County commission sought to erect a statue of Kirk. However, it was struck down. Oklahoma officials reportedly want to enshrine Kirk's legacy into public higher-education spaces within the state. A highway in Clermont, Florida , has been named after Kirk to memorialize the late conservative activist.