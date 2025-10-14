Conservatives from pastors to senators wish Charlie Kirk a posthumous Happy Birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Numerous public figures wished slain Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk a happy birthday on the day he's being posthumously awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 while leading a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University's campus. The cause that Kirk championed has not only continued but flourished since his tragic death galvanized conservatives around the country.

On what would have been his 32nd birthday, some of America's most prominent political and faith leaders hailed Kirk's accomplishments as President Donald Trump was set to award him the nation's highest civilian honor.

"Charlie Kirk should still be here, celebrating his 32nd birthday with his friends and family," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on X. "Charlie left an incredible legacy of faith, freedom, and debate. We will never forget him or the Kirk family."

YEARS OF CAMPUS ATTACKS ON CONSERVATIVE ACTIVISTS RESURFACE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK’S MURDER

The official White House account on X wrote, "America’s best days are still ahead. Happy Birthday, Charlie," while Turning Point USA's main account wrote, "Happy birthday, Charlie. You were always on the Frontlines," and included a montage of some of his famed campus confrontations and debates.

Another senator, Florida’s Rick Scott, hailed the slain activist as well.

"Charlie Kirk was a giant and a patriot who inspired so many, including myself, to keep up the good fight!" Scott declared. "I was proud to lead a resolution declaring today, what would’ve been his birthday, as Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day. We must never forget Charlie’s life and legacy."

Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks commemorated Kirk as a "loving husband, father, and warrior whose passion for open and honest debate on college campuses inspired many young conservatives across America. We will never forget his legacy."

Pastor Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, focused on the posthumous award for Kirk, arguing that it comes not just from the president, but the entire nation.

"This honor is well-deserved, and I pray that it will be an expression of our gratitude and love for the principles Charlie stood for, the Gospel message he so clearly shared, and the battles he fought to preserve our freedoms," he said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., wrote, "On what would have been his 32nd birthday, we honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk. His impact on the next generation of young leaders will live on. My prayers continue to be with his wife, Erika, and their children."

UTAH STUDENTS LIFT VOICES IN PRAYER AT VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S CHRISTIAN LEGACY: 'FELT CALLED BY GOD'

"Charlie Kirk would have turned 32 today. Though his life was cut tragically short, his example of faith, courage, and conviction will continue to inspire generations to come," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote. "Thank you, President Trump, for honoring Charlie’s extraordinary legacy today with the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

The official account representing the Patrick Bet-David podcast wrote, "Happy Birthday, Charlie Kirk. Your legacy will live on forever."

"Today Charlie Kirk would have celebrated his 32nd birthday. A little over a month out from his gruesome assassination, the pain hasn’t disappeared. The hole left in our nation’s heart on that dark day can only be filled with the truth and love of Christ, which Charlie committed his life to spreading," Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins wrote.

"We can honor his beautiful life by living up to the principles he defended and living out his timeless advice: go to Church, get married, have kids, stand up for your beliefs, and never surrender. We miss you, Charlie! Your life will never be forgotten, and your mission has only just begun. We won’t let you down," she added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Utah Sen. Mike Lee offered a simple, "Happy birthday, Charlie Kirk. We miss you."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.