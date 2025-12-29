'Stranger Things' fans review-bomb 'woke' coming-out scene in show's final season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics are review-bombing "Stranger Things'" penultimate episode, calling character Will Byers’ coming-out scene "cringey" and accusing the creators of prioritizing politics over storytelling.

In the show's most recent episode, "The Bridge," Will gathers all his friends and family for a tearful confession, telling them that he's just like his friends in almost every way – except, he says, "I don't like girls." Fans noted that the timing of his monologue seemed odd and forced, as the cast was in the middle of trying to defeat Vecna, the series' villain.

"Woke ruins everything," one user wrote on X, blasting the development as "LGBTQ+ nonsense."

"Netflix decided to RUIN their most popular show of all-time, Stranger Things, by focusing their final season on Will coming out as a homosexual, promoting the propaganda that Will’s superpowers are because he’s ‘embraced his sexuality’ & the villain telling Will that his friends won’t like him if they find out he likes dudes…" he added.

Another user said, "How did Stranger Things go from such a great show to the only way they could defeat Vecna is if Will tells everyone he’s gay first."

Brandon Leslie, founder and CEO of Florida's Voice and RightLine news, also weighed in by seizing on a tweet that discussed creators Matt and Ross Duffer's intent for the scene, more specifically that Byers had to face his fears and accept himself in order to fully face Vecna.

"Netflix is doubling down on pushing the gay agenda – the 16-year-old boy couldn't kill a dark magic demon unless he came out of the closet," he wrote, adding, "Horrible and forced."

The now-infamous scene wasn't the only source of upset, as other fans critiqued the final season's pacing, acting, plot and more.

One user likened the latest season to "Game of Thrones," arguing that both were too rushed to adequately complete the story.

"This series finale of Stranger Things is giving me Game of Thrones vibes. Too much hype, too long of a hiatus and it feels so rushed. Ending it in 8 episodes also just feels… meh," the user said.

A second person chimed in by saying, "Stranger Things has genuinely become so f------ stupid. Terrible plot. Terrible cliché lazy writing. Terrible acting," adding, "Why am I wasting my time with this s---."

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Per The New York Post, the show's fifth season has become its lowest rated on Rotten Tomatoes, sinking to a 56% audience score rating from 73% after Volume 2's release.

Positive reviews also abounded for both the scene and the fifth season, however, with some praising Will Byers as the best character and offering a positive reception of him for facing his fear.

"Will Byers is for the fans," one account wrote, tacking on the hashtag, "#protectwillbyersfromhomophobia."

Another shared two photos of the character with the same hashtag and the caption, "The core of Stranger Things! Will Byers is the best character and deserves nothing but happiness!!"

A third user urged fans dissatisfied with the outcome to put aside their grievances and enjoy the rest of the wildly popular show.

"We all grew up with this show and it’s now truly coming to an end. So even if you were not satisfied with Volume 2 that shouldn’t erase what the show meant to us. This is still goodbye so remember why you liked it to begin with," they wrote.