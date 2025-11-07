Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in dramatic outfit change at final 'Stranger Things' premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millie Bobby Brown donned two sexy looks at the "Stranger Things" season five premiere.

Brown, 21, wore a sheer, strapless brown dress as her first look. The dress had lace detailing and black feathers. The actress wore her hair up in a bun and accessorized with dangly earrings.

She posed on the red carpet with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

After the premiere in Hollywood, Brown slipped into a red mini corset dress. This look featured cream lace detailing on the top and bottom of the corset. Bongiovi wore a red, velvet suit with a skinny black tie to the premiere and the after party.

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024. Brown was 20 at the time and Bongiovi was 22, which sparked some online controversy.

The young couple welcomed their daughter via adoption this summer. During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, Brown revealed that it's been a "thing" for her to be a young mother.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

"Jake knows how important it is to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally," Brown said.

On the red carpet, Brown discussed her first few months of motherhood and revealed the identity of her baby's godfather.

"They say you lose sleep... you do," Brown told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet.

"There is nothing like losing sleep. I mean, it's truly you wake up and you're like, 'What time is it?' But anything she needs, I'm there for," she continued.

When the outlet asked the actress who from the "Stranger Things" cast is allowed to babysit, she revealed that Noah Schnapp, who stars as Will Byers, is her daughter's godfather.

However, Sadie Sink - or Max Mayfield in the show - has also been given a pass to babysit.

"Sadie is very maternal," Brown said. "I trust all of them to be honest. They all turn into the most gooey soft versions of themselves when their baby voice comes out when they’re around her."

"Stranger Things" fans have been waiting for the fifth and final season since the fourth season debuted in 2022.

The Netflix sci-fi show will be releasing the final season in three parts. The first installment of episodes will be released later this month on Nov. 26. The second installment will be released on Dec. 25 and the final episode premieres on Dec. 31.

