Netflix executive's pro-transgender social media posts surface during kid's content controversy

A Netflix executive’s past social media posts about transgender people, including children, have come to light as some conservatives have grown furious at the streaming giant pushing "woke Democrat gender ideology" on kids.

A growing campaign to cancel Netflix erupted on social media this week after billionaire Elon Musk, conservative account Libs of TikTok and other online influencers unearthed a series of pro-transgender content for children.

Musk responded, "This is not OK," to a viral clip of a show called "Dead End Paranormal Park" that showed a character coming out as trans. Another Netflix kids show, "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City," promoted transgender drag queens and Netflix’s "The Baby-Sitters Club" featured a child character shaming doctors for referring to a trans, child patient by their biological pronouns.

Netflix’s "Transformers Earthspark" has also come under fire for pushing the term "nonbinary" despite being geared for children as young as seven, while "Monster High: The Movie" features teenage characters explaining their preferred pronouns.

"Absolutely disgusting!! Netflix is pushing woke Democrat gender ideology and ‘non-binary’ propaganda onto kids," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted in response to a viral clip.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the backlash.

One Netflix executive who presumably isn’t too bothered is Vice President of Inclusion Strategy Wade Davis, who was described by the company during a podcast about "anti-Blackness" in 2020 as an "educator on gender, race and orientation equality."

Prior to joining Netflix in 2023, Davis briefly played in the National Football League and served as the NFL's inaugural LGBT inclusion consultant. He also served as a surrogate for President Barack Obama, according to his Netflix company bio.

Davis has been outspoken about trans issues on social media, posting in July a scolding message about a transphobic Uber driver.

"Identifying within the trans spectrum challenges the heteronormative binary & anytime you challenge the standards of a nation - you are in danger (hence the rage, hatred and violence trans folks experience) — so when your existence challenges the status quo are not a imitation," Davis posted in 2020.

In 2019, Davis posted that being trans is about "identity not sex," adding "trans folks understand that they are being treated differently from how they identity btw the ages of 3 & 5 & adults force gender on kids from birth."

Davis has also criticized gay people who have "failed" the trans community.

"The gay community (including me to some extent) has failed the trans community... Failed. And left them behind," Davis posted in 2017.

Back in 2016, on the heels of President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Davis took to social media.

"Woke up thinking about women, black, brown, Trans, disabled folks who were told very loudly that their lives don't matter. #TrumpProtest," Davis wrote.

That same year, he advocated for biological men using women’s restrooms.

"Trans ppl need protections & the ability to use the restrooms of their gender identity," Davis posted.

In 2015, Davis posted "we wish queerness on queer antagonists so they can feel what it’s like to be on the receiving end of their hatred."

In 2013, Davis boosted about an "amazing" event at the Hetrick-Martin Institute: New Jersey, which bills itself as a group dedicated to "serving LGBTQ+ youth and their allies between the ages of 13-21."

"Congrats to all the talented young girls. #trans," Davis posted.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a series of questions about Davis, including a list of programs he has worked on and whether he has a role in planning content.

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.