Netflix set to air transgender coal miner film 'Queen of Coal' in December

Netflix's "Queen of Coal," a film about a transgender coal miner starring a transgender activist, has garnered more attention ahead of its Dec. 19 release date.

The description for the film reads, "A trans woman dreams of working the coal mines — but in a town steeped in superstition and patriarchy, Carlita must fight to earn her place underground."

The story is based on the true story of Carla Antonella "Carlita" Rodríguez, the first transgender woman miner in Río Turbio, Argentina, who spoke about the importance of the film after its premiere in Spain.

"It’s a very complex time for Argentina, for audiovisual workers, for culture, education, and public sector workers. I’m a public sector worker myself. The government is destroying the country from within by defunding public policies. I think we need to look more closely and become a little more humane, supporting the people who are really suffering," Rodríguez said in an interview in June.

Rodríguez continued, "I work in mining. Mining is a company that was taken over by the national government, which is currently being restructured, transitioning from public to private under [President] Javier Milei’s administration."

"Carlita" is played by transgender actor and activist Lux Pascal, who is the sibling of progressive Marvel actor Pedro Pascal.

Conservative commentators have criticized the film in the lead-up to its premiere.

"'Queen of Coal,' a movie about a man pretending to be a woman fighting the 'patriarchy,' is set to release on Netflix this month. If you haven't already, now would be a good time to CANCEL NETFLIX," The Libs of TikTok wrote.

"Netflix is pushing Queen of Coal about a man who dreamed of being a coal miner even before he dreamed of being a woman," The Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons commented.

"Just in time for the holidays," UnHerd writer Emily Jashinsky wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Netflix for comment.

Netflix has been accused of pushing progressive ideology in its content over the last few years. A campaign to cancel Netflix resurfaced earlier this year after online influencers highlighted a series of pro-transgender content for children available on the streaming platform.