Steve Hilton on royal drama: 'I'm sick of Harry. I'm sick of Meghan. I'm sick of this story'

Steve Hilton weighed in Sunday on the drama involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to "step back" as members of the royal family, reacting to Prince Harry on Sunday publicly addressing the situation.

"To be completely honest, I'm sick of Harry. I'm sick of Meghan. I'm sick of this story. I'm sick of the royals," Hilton said on his show "The Next Revolution." "As far as I'm concerned, when the Queen, who we all love very much, is finished with her reign then Britain should go and stop being a banana republic as it is when we have the royal family and become a real republic."

"Abolish the monarchy," Hilton added. "That is my populist take."

In a speech given at a dinner for supporters of the Sentebale charity in London Sunday, the Prince addressed why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, choose to relinquish their "royal highness" titles and move part-time to Canada.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," the Prince said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you."

Former deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland, a guest on the program, said that Prince Harry may regret his decision to "break with his family" when he is older.

"I think Prince Harry as a young man and his may end up regretting and have a number of years to regret, regret breaking with his family, particularly with his grandmother, and that sometimes things done in haste and youth are not the things that keep you happy in old age," McFarland said.

Jenna Ellis, a Trump 2020 senior legal advisor, praised the Prince for his decision.

"He may have been born into this, but he's making, now as a husband and a father, the best decisions for his family," Ellis said.

Hilton said Prince Harry should step out of the limelight.

"Please just sort of go away and figure it out and just stop with this endless obsession with the royals," Hilton said.

