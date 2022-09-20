Steve Doocy: That's just an easy trip to hell if you ask me

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steve Doocy discusses with Greg Gutfeld and other guests how a man at a pizza restaurant in Scranton, Pennslyvania left a $3,000 tip and is now being sued for refusing to pay it on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: BIDEN MADE A WARTIME SPEECH FOR AMERICANS AGAINST AMERICANS

STEVE DOOCY: Well, I do know if you write. If you write, essentially, it's a check for $3,000 to a waitress. And you write tips for Jesus. You put Jesus, and then you defraud. I mean, that's just an easy pass trip to hell. If you ask me. Hmm. But ultimately, unless this guy goes ahead and makes good on it, I think you should call your buddy Nancy Grace, and she should get after him. Next thing you know, she'll be interviewing, you know, former roommates, people who knew him before when he took the evil turn.

