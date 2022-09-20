Expand / Collapse search
Steve Doocy: That's just an easy trip to hell if you ask me

Doocy shares his though on a man that left a $3,000 tip

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
This is an ‘easy trip’ to hell: Steve Doocy Video

This is an ‘easy trip’ to hell: Steve Doocy

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how a patron at a pizza restaurant in Scranton, PA, is being sued for leaving a $3,000 tip and refusing to pay on ‘Gutfeld!’

Steve Doocy discusses with Greg Gutfeld and other guests how a man at a pizza restaurant in Scranton, Pennslyvania left a $3,000 tip and is now being sued for refusing to pay it on "Gutfeld!"

STEVE DOOCY: Well, I do know if you write. If you write, essentially, it's a check for $3,000 to a waitress. And you write tips for Jesus. You put Jesus, and then you defraud. I mean, that's just an easy pass trip to hell. If you ask me. Hmm. But ultimately, unless this guy goes ahead and makes good on it, I think you should call your buddy Nancy Grace, and she should get after him. Next thing you know, she'll be interviewing, you know, former roommates, people who knew him before when he took the evil turn.

