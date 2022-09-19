Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Greg Gutfeld: Republicans succeeded in exposing liberals' 'phony compassion' in border crisis

Migrants spent less than 48 hours at Martha's Vineyard

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gutfeld: Republicans started a conversation over border policies Video

Gutfeld: Republicans started a conversation over border policies

'The Five' co-host Greg Gutfeld said Republicans found a way to bring their Democratic colleagues into the conversation around illegal immigration. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberals at Martha's Vineyard for panicking after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to the wealthy island Monday on "The Five." 

GREG GUTFELD: I don’t blame them. It’s the greatest place in the world. Whether it’s that island I’m not allowed in, or anywhere for that matter. The Republicans succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say  – they want, a conversation, right? Whenever we would talk about a policy, and talk about law enforcement, or justice, or we have to follow the rules, they’d go, "We really need to have conversation." So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion. Get mad over the issue. 

OBAMA, MARTHA'S VINEYARD CELEBS SILENT ON OPENING UP ISLAND HOMES TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Don’t get mad about the people calling attention to the issue ’cause after all, we’re just raising awareness. Raising awareness is, like, the greatest thing liberals have ever wanted to do from the beginning of time. What we’re seeing right here is not in my backyard, unless you’re trimming the hedges. Then we love you. But I’m so glad the leaf blower is so loud, so I don’t have to talk to you. No, you can’t use the bathroom. You can’t have any water, either. But, we love our migrants, don’t we? Yeah, you rich entitled freak. You panicked over 50 migrants coming over. When they’re leaving, you learn two words, one of them adios, so you can hug them on the way out. That was so compassionate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.