Greg Gutfeld: Republicans succeeded in exposing liberals' 'phony compassion' in border crisis

Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberals at Martha's Vineyard for panicking after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to the wealthy island Monday on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: I don’t blame them. It’s the greatest place in the world. Whether it’s that island I’m not allowed in, or anywhere for that matter. The Republicans succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say – they want, a conversation, right? Whenever we would talk about a policy, and talk about law enforcement, or justice, or we have to follow the rules, they’d go, "We really need to have conversation." So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion. Get mad over the issue.

Don’t get mad about the people calling attention to the issue ’cause after all, we’re just raising awareness. Raising awareness is, like, the greatest thing liberals have ever wanted to do from the beginning of time. What we’re seeing right here is not in my backyard, unless you’re trimming the hedges. Then we love you. But I’m so glad the leaf blower is so loud, so I don’t have to talk to you. No, you can’t use the bathroom. You can’t have any water, either. But, we love our migrants, don’t we? Yeah, you rich entitled freak. You panicked over 50 migrants coming over. When they’re leaving, you learn two words, one of them adios, so you can hug them on the way out. That was so compassionate.

