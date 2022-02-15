Stephen Miller: Modern leftism only a hair's breadth away from fascism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen Miller, the former senior adviser in the Trump White House, joined "The Ingraham Angle" Monday to discuss Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's response to the trucker protest.

Stephen Miller: "Well, I don’t think any of us a few years ago would have guessed that [Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau would be doing his best impersonation of Mussolini, but that’s where we are right now. The reality is, and I think a lot of us who have been paying attention and been concerned about this for a while, is that modern leftism is only a hair's breadth away from fascism. If you look at cancel culture that’s the left using corporate power to punish dissent. It is a very short road from that to using state power to punish dissent, to punish political enemies. And so everywhere you look you see the strong-armed against the weak. Administrators against helpless students, powerful CEO’s against wage earners. And now you see the leaders of countries against peaceful protesters. I think anybody who cherishes liberty and freedom and western civilization should be profoundly alarmed by what we are seeing right now.

