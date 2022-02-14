How to watch Fox News Channel in Canada

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadians seeking Fox News’ coverage of the ongoing Freedom Convoy shouldn’t have a problem accessing America’s No. 1 basic cable network north of the border.

Fox News has been available in Canada and fully distributed there since 1997, giving Canadians an alternative to local media coverage of convoy protestors that has been widely criticized.

Fox News is available as a premium tier in some areas, with Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Sasktel, Videotron and Cogeco all offering the network. Fox News is also available to anyone with a cable provider that is a member of the Canadian Communication Systems Alliance (CCSA), a co-op of smaller cable operators.

The protests began in Vancouver on Jan. 23. Hundreds of big rig trucks traveled to Ottawa where they were joined by thousands of Canadians in protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coronavirus policies.

"They’re spinning their own narrative," Ontario-based trucker Brigitte Belton recently told Fox News Digital about the Canadian media’s coverage of the convoy.

Maine Expedited Freight group driver Brian Ilsley told Fox News Digital that most Canadian journalists live in a few densely populated, urban areas of the country and can’t relate to the protesting truckers.

"The vast majority of them don’t get it. They don’t understand the struggles of the guys that are out in the woods that are really driving this thing," Ilsley said.

Last month, producer Tara Henley resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation after claiming the network abandoned journalistic integrity to embrace "a radical political agenda." Henley, who identifies as a liberal herself, published her scathing resignation announcement on Substsack, detailing a newsroom stifled by far-left ideology that limits critical thinking and obsesses over race.

In recent days, the CBC hosts and guests have suggested the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates were being "directed and manipulated by foreign agents."

Some of the more negative coverage of the protests has called the Freedom Convoy a "cult" and a "threat to democracy." The Ottawa Police Chief used the words "nationwide insurrection" to describe the protests, which were echoed by many in the media. Many headlines have also focused on " swastikas and public urination " and protesters carrying swastika and Confederate flags and defacing statues.

One independent journalist was praised last week for speaking with more than 100 truckers to get a sense of what they really wanted, revealing many were vaccinated and had wider concerns about freedom and their treatment by the government, Big Tech and the media.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.