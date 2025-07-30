Anti-Trump NY Times columnist admits president is 'much more successful' than expected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times columnist and longtime critic of President Donald Trump, Bret Stephens, admitted that the Trump administration is having more success than he expected.

In a column published Tuesday, Stephens marveled at Trump’s recent slew of successes, saying that the president’s term has had a better turn since his first 100 days in office.

"Egads! After a disastrous first 100 days, Donald Trump is starting to have a much more successful presidency. This is not what we, his foam-at-the-mouth critics, had planned or perhaps secretly hoped for," he wrote.

Stephens, who's described himself as a "Never Trump conservative," listed Trump’s accomplishments – and pointed out whether he’s achieved them through good policy or sheer luck.

Among Trump’s positive policies, the columnist pointed to Trump getting NATO countries on board with increased defense spending.

"Far from destroying the Atlantic alliance, as his critics feared, Trump may wind up being remembered for reviving and rebalancing it, to the advantage of both sides," he added.

He even praised Trump for "courageous policy." Namely, the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities last month.

"Joining Israel in its strikes on Iran, which Trump carried out in the teeth of political resistance from parts of his own base, did not lead us into a calamitous Middle East war, though Tehran may yet seek retaliation. Instead, it helped bring the war between Israel and Iran to a swift end," he said.

The columnist went on to encourage Trump’s adapted policy on the Russia-Ukraine war, stating, "Speeding the delivery of arms to Ukraine, after Trump’s disastrous initial pressure campaign on Ukraine backfired by emboldening Vladimir Putin, is the only way to end the war."

He also praised Trump’s immigration policy, though he noted it is "good policy that’s gone too far" in terms of its enforcement. Additionally, Stephens expressed some relief that trade deals Trump recently secured with the European Union and Japan did not lead to worse outcomes than they did.

Despite noting there are "many unbeautiful parts" to Trump’s $3.3 trillion spending package that was passed in early July, the columnist admitted it was a "needed" political victory for the president.

He also noted that Trump’s legal shakedown of Columbia University for antisemitism on its campus – while not the way to go about it – did yield results.

Stephens, who wrote last year he no longer considers himself "Never Trump" because the movement was too dogmatic, said Trump's recent successes were a valuable lesson to his critics.

"If Trump’s opponents want to someday be effective — and let’s face it, we haven’t been — then we have to come to grips with realities that have so far eluded us. Such as: Not everything Trump does is bad," he wrote.

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.