Trump responds to critics with counterpunches across politics and ongoing culture wars

Whether you love or hate Donald Trump, it’s my duty to say that he responded to a user on Truth Social by saying: "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE."

That’s in response to some ugly and reckless online rumors that I won’t dignify here, although CNN made time to discuss it, adding that vicious online chatter is not true.

What is true is that the president has been on an online rampage, that denouncing his opponents gives him immense satisfaction and portrays him as a fighter. Fighting has been his default setting, ever since he was battling the likes of Leona Helmsley as a New York developer.

And it goes beyond politics. Trump has demanded that Roger Clemens, credibly accused of taking illegal drugs, be admitted to the Hall of Fame now, rather than waiting till his death as in the case of Pete Rose. He says this is part of a "deal" he made with the baseball commissioner.

And then there are other parts of the culture war, such as declaring parts of the Smithsonian museums too "woke," and personally announcing the Kennedy Center Awards choices after ousting Democrats from the theater’s board.

The president is also escalating his rhetoric against the media, demanding that ABC and NBC – both of which settled his lawsuits by $16 million or more – lose their licenses because of their negative coverage…of him.

Joe Biden used to be out of sight in Rehoboth for three days and no one noticed. Trump does that – though there have been reporter "sightings" – and the media go crazy. That’s because we’re so accustomed to seeing him every day. He may have minor ailments – bruised hand, swollen ankles – but he’s, well, old,, and it would be helpful if he released more medical information. But the guy held a 3-hour, 15-minute presser just a few days ago!

And if you’ve crossed Donald in the past – fughedaboudit!

He is a counterpuncher.

In reading jabs with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Trump said he got praise as "the greatest president of my lifetime." But video from a Fox documentary shows the governor gave him a warm welcome and said he looked forward to working with him on rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

"We’ll help you out," Trump said.

But the president later posted: "I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision???"

Now who would be hurt by such a move? Millions of people tied to that region economically, and in the country served by that port. I don’t think he would actually do it, and he covers himself with the three question marks. (The funding was actually approved at the end of Biden administration.)

When Chris Christie ripped his one-time ally on ABC, Trump brought up the 2013 George Washington Bridge scandal. New Jersey never charged the governor, and his two top indicted aides later had their convictions overturned.

"Chris refused to take responsibility for these criminal acts," Trump posted.. For the sake of JUSTICE, perhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again?"

Trump also called for Democratic donor and activist George Soros, and the son who’s taken over his organization, to face racketeering charges:

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America."

TRUMP: Margaret Brennan. What do you think of her?

KAROLINE LEAVITT: She’s stupid. You can put that on the record.

TRUMP: She’s nasty.

LEAVITT: Yes.

For the record, Brennan is far from stupid. What’s more, she was off for the holiday weekend, and it was CBS’s Ed O’Keefe asking Kristi Noem hard but fair questions. So there was no reason to be beating up on Brennan.

The Homeland Security secretary ripped CBS for "shamefully" editing this part out of the "Face the Nation" interview. In part:

"This individual was a known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member, an individual who was a wife beater, and someone who was so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors. And even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off. He was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children."

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough broke with the anti-Trump line and said this about Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker--after asking Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson five times if he wanted more money for police and not getting a straight answer.

"I actually think that J.B. Pritzker should do something radical. I think he should pick up the phone, call the president, and say, ‘You know and I know you don’t have the Constitutional authority to deploy the National Guard here, and to police my [city]. You can do that in D.C., you can’t do that in Chicago. But let’s partner up. These are the most dangerous parts of my state, we would love to figure out how to have a partnership that’s Constitutional that respects the sort of balance of federalism between the federal government and the state government. And let’s work together to save lives."

As for Johnson talking about the "dignity" of his constituents: "The mayor talking about ‘we’re gonna protect people’s dignity in our city,' Scarborough said. "Well, protect their lives! That’s protecting their dignity!"

After the segment aired, Trump ripped Donna Brazile for her comments on ABC: "Wasn’t she totally discredited when she gave Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a Debate?"And later: "CRIME IS TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL IN CHICAGO. 6 DEAD, 24 BADLY WOUNDED, LAST WEEK ALONE!!!"

Here’s another example: Ashley Parker, formerly of the New York Times and Washington Post and now with the Atlantic, and her colleague Nancy Youssef, did intensive reporting in talking to National Guard members, city residents and others and wrote that no one knows what the mission is:

"The occupation has chilled life in the city, especially in neighborhoods with large immigrant populations: quiet playgrounds, empty restaurants, fewer street vendors, fewer food-delivery scooters. Nannies have stayed home, and house cleaners have canceled. Some mixed-status families are keeping their children home from school or skipping work until the federal focus moves on, or they’re leaving home only when absolutely necessary. As D.C. Public Schools reopened this week, some local parent-teacher groups organized impromptu ‘walking buses’—volunteers willing to help walk to and from school kids whose parents don’t feel safe doing so…

"Their sudden appearance brings with it an absurdist sheen – their tasks quotidian (‘beautification’), their backdrops farcical (a Dupont Circle Krispy Kreme), their very presence sitcom-esque (as if lifted from an episode of Veep)."

Ok, it’s an opinionated piece for a liberal magazine. So what became the news?

That in June she had complained: "After another bike was stolen last night, my husband and I realized our life as DC homeowners by the numbers includes: 1 stolen car; 2 stolen scooters/Vespas; 3 stolen bikes; a partridge in a pear tree; etc."

If anything, she put aside her personal experience with crime and slammed the "occupation."

But let’s scrutinize the role of the media, much of which has resumed the role of the Resistance. Even if you despise every one of Trump’s policies, he is the most significant president of the 21st century, from bombing Iran’s nuclear sites to cracking down on D.C. crime and shutting down the border.

And yet the coverage has been overwhelmingly negative, though sometimes the press is fairly reporting an array of facts.

For instance, that Trump wants to cut NOAA’s budget by 27 percent, eliminating its research arm, and has cut research for next-generation satellites.

But it seems that most of the negative coverage is aimed personally at the president, no matter what he says or does, with the knee-jerk reaction that he can never be given credit for anything.