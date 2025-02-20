Stephen King returns to X, hurls insults at Trump, Musk after vowing to leave 'toxic' platform

Liberal author Stephen King returned to X to hurl insults at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk after he previously vowed to leave the "toxic" platform.

"I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?" King asked his nearly 7 million followers on Thursday.

"I did [to be honest]," Musk replied with a smiling emoji.

Minutes after resurfacing on X, the horror mastermind took aim at Trump and the billionaire X owner, who has been spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during the second Trump administration.

"Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dips---! Goes double for Elon!" King wrote.

Notably, King claimed to have left the platform because of its "toxic" atmosphere just days after last year's presidential election.

"I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like," King wrote in November while plugging his account on Meta's rival platform.

King's farewell post remains pinned to the top of his X account.

The timing of King's return to X could be tied to Friday's release of the horror film "The Monkey," an adaptation of his 1980 short story about a cursed toy monkey. Representatives for King did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

King has been a longtime critic of Trump and Republicans. During Trump's first term in office, King called for his impeachment and compared his detainment of migrant families to one of his horror novels.

The "Carrie," It" and "The Shining" creator also previously had a dust-up with Musk over X's blue checks and money spent on Ukraine.