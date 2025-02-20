Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen King returns to X, hurls insults at Trump, Musk after vowing to leave 'toxic' platform

The famed 'It' creator called Trump a 'traitorous, Putin-loving dips---'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Liberal author Stephen King returned to X to hurl insults at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk after he previously vowed to leave the "toxic" platform.

"I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?" King asked his nearly 7 million followers on Thursday. 

"I did [to be honest]," Musk replied with a smiling emoji.  

Stephen King Literary Gala New York

Famed author Stephen King returned to X to hurl insults at President Trump and Elon Musk.  (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Minutes after resurfacing on X, the horror mastermind took aim at Trump and the billionaire X owner, who has been spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during the second Trump administration. 

"Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dips---! Goes double for Elon!" King wrote

trump musk x in oval

President Trump and Elon Musk have been working closely together in their mission to slash government spending with DOGE. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Notably, King claimed to have left the platform because of its "toxic" atmosphere just days after last year's presidential election

"I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like," King wrote in November while plugging his account on Meta's rival platform. 

King's farewell post remains pinned to the top of his X account. 

Stephen King X post

Famed author Stephen King previously left X claiming it had become "too toxic" of a platform. (Screenshot/X)

The timing of King's return to X could be tied to Friday's release of the horror film "The Monkey," an adaptation of his 1980 short story about a cursed toy monkey. Representatives for King did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

King has been a longtime critic of Trump and Republicans. During Trump's first term in office, King called for his impeachment and compared his detainment of migrant families to one of his horror novels

The "Carrie," It" and "The Shining" creator also previously had a dust-up with Musk over X's blue checks and money spent on Ukraine. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.