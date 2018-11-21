Stephen King calls for Trump's impeachment, criticizes Ivanka on Twitter

Author Stephen King continued his criticism of President Trump and his administration on Tuesday, once again calling for his impeachment.

The 71-year-old writer of “It” and countless other horror books took to Twitter to sound off on some of the biggest headlines of the week that concern the president including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Ivanka Trump’s use of a personal email address and the appointment of a new attorney general.

“Trump condones murder, then explains it’s okay for his daughter to do what he wanted Hillary Clinton locked up for. Oh, and his AG is a f---ing crook. Impeach,” King wrote.

The first part of the tweet was likely a reference to the lengthy statement that Trump gave with regards to Saudi Arabia and how his administration is not moving forward with any kind of punishment over the death of Khashoggi.

The jab at the president’s daughter is a not-so-subtle reference to reports that Ivanka allegedly used a private email address to conduct government business, something similar to what Trump criticized Hillary Clinton for during the 2016 presidential election.

Finally, the jab at Trump’s newly-appointed attorney general in the wake of former AG Jeff Sessions stepping down. Trump has faced opposition from his critics for appointing Matthew Whitaker in Sessions’ place.

This isn’t the first time that King has used his Twitter account to call for Trump’s removal from office. He routinely critics the president on social media and, in August 2017 tweeted: “Donald Trump is unfit for office. Needs to be removed.”