Stephen A Smith says 'there shouldn't be sanctuary cities' where people can escape federal law

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith questioned the concept of sanctuary cities on Thursday night, blasting the idea that local leaders can decide their cities can defy federal law.

Many local liberal leaders in states across the country have publicly declared plans to resist ICE efforts to deport illegal immigrants, one of the key agenda items President Donald Trump was elected to accomplish.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is one such leader who told federal immigration authorities Wednesday to "get the f---" out of the city following the fatal shooting of a woman by a federal immigration officer.

When a caller from California said he was angered by Frey’s statement, Smith said he understands where he is coming from, but noted this is part of a larger problem across the country.

"Listen, it’s not just him, it's people in sanctuary cities," Smith said. "They’re not going to facilitate cooperation with federal law enforcement when it comes to ICE. And so their position is that, ‘We're not going to obey these laws. We have our own laws when it comes to migrants coming into our country. We're not going to listen to that.’"

Smith marveled at the idea that this had been allowed at all.

"I don't understand how sanctuary cities are allowed in this country. I don't get it. If there's federal laws that mandates that, ‘You know what, you can't cross the border illegally,’ there shouldn't be sanctuary cities saying, ‘Yes, you can,’" he said. "It just shouldn't be. I mean, one way or another, pick one. You either can or you can't. But it shouldn't be federal government says no, but you say yes. So you get to usurp the authority of the federal government and we're still calling ourselves a ‘nation of laws.’ But which laws? It makes no sense!"

The caller noted that he lives in Los Angeles, and that its transition to become a sanctuary city was decided by local officials, not in a vote by the common people, saying this decision was a "bunch of baloney."

"Yeah, I don’t blame you for feeling that way," Smith said. "Because the American people should have an opportunity to vote on it. You're absolutely right! I didn't even know that was the case, Andy, until you just told me!"

"You understand?" he appeared to say to listeners. "How you, a sanctuary city. Just by declaring yourself to be a sanctuary city, but the citizens in the city didn't even vote on it? That doesn't seem to be the American way! I'm telling you, we got problems in this country! We got to make a decision about what kind of country we want moving forward. Seriously, 'cause it's bad!"

