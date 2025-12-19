ICE is nice: AmFest attendees overwhelmingly call for DHS to target their hometowns as Dems spurn agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From Milwaukee to Maui, AmericaFest attendees told Fox News Digital they back DHS’ "mass deportation" push and said they would welcome ICE operations in their own hometowns.

Mother and daughter Karen and Christina from Milwaukee said they wholeheartedly support ICE’s operations, particularly in nearby Chicago.

"We need to get the illegals out because they are taking all our services that should be for the people who really need it," Karen said.

Looking south, they faulted Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for not welcoming federal assistance, saying Springfield is trying to pass "all these weird laws" to create roadblocks for them.

"We need to clean up the city. It’s such a dump over there," added Christina, who attends college in Illinois.

Turning to their own governor, Democrat Tony Evers, who was recently lambasted for refusing to allow the USDA to audit his SNAP rolls, Karen said he was committing "gross negligence" and suggested many Wisconsinites would support studying whether illegal immigrants are on the rolls.

She compared Evers to former President Joe Biden "sleeping" through his term.

"When he comes out after playing pickleball, he usually says a word or two, and that’s about it," she said.

Karen echoed a warning from Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., that if Madison doesn’t allow such audits, it could end up like neighboring Minnesota, where Gov. Tim Walz’s administration is enveloped in a Somali social services scandal.

Debbie from Mesa, Arizona, said the southern border is totally different under President Donald Trump compared to the Biden era.

"I feel much safer. I feel that they're trying to get a handle on control of the situation that was totally out of hand and unsustainable," she said.

Nick from Nashville told Fox News Digital he would support further immigration operations in Tennessee after ICE already targeted Memphis, several hours to the west on I-40.

"The mayor in Nashville is not really cooperating and is really trying to not really follow what ICE and President Trump has wanted to do," he said of Democrat T. Freddie O’Connell.

"And, so, with that happening, there's a lot more illegal immigrants. And, so, I think ICE definitely needs to come to Nashville because the mayor is not trying to support what so many people around Nashville and Davidson County want," Nick said.

Chloe, who traveled to Phoenix from Hawaii, said she would welcome immigration enforcement on America’s South Pacific outpost.

"We don't need to have any illegal immigrants in here taking our jobs and making our country unsafe. We need [immigration] done legally and make sure that we're protecting our own country and our own people," she said.

Amy from Michigan said she would support ICE in her hometown and, like attendees from Wisconsin, criticized Chicago for refusing to cooperate with federal enforcement operations.

"As long as they're doing their job correctly, I'm 100% supportive," she said.

Elizabeth from San Diego said she supported ICE operations that occurred in her state earlier this year.

"One hundred percent," she quipped.

Reached for comment in response to criticisms, a spokeswoman for O’Connell maintained that immigration enforcement is a federal matter and that "Metro Nashville upholds the law, and, as we have always done, works with state and federal law enforcement to detain dangerous criminals and keep our community safe."

"Our work, under the leadership of Mayor O'Connell, has led to reductions in violent crime in our city not seen in decades, with crime down in every major category and in every police precinct in Nashville," Julie Smith said.

Pritzker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Kiera McDonald contributed to this report.