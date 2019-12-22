Stephanie Grisham reacts to impeachment probe: Democrats 'don't have the guts to see it through'

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the impeachment probe on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday morning saying that Democrats “impeached a president who did absolutely nothing wrong, and now they don't have the guts to see it through and send it over to the Senate.”

Grisham referenced the fact that House Speaker Nany Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate. Pelosi has indicated she wants reassurances that the Senate would hold a fair trial, likely involving certain Democrat-sought witnesses, before sending over the charges.

“Now she's just going to hold on to these things. It's like she's taken her toys and gone home,” Grisham said on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday. “It's really, really unfortunate, because the president does deserve due process, and the president does deserve to be acquitted. And this country deserves to know that their president did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Trump has called for an immediate trial, where he expects to be acquitted for the alleged crimes surrounding his efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch politically advantageous investigations. The request came after the administration had withheld millions in military aid to Ukraine, though Trump has denied any quid pro quo was at play.

Speaking during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday Trump mocked House Democrats for voting to impeach him without providing any evidence of a crime.

“They had nothing. There’s no crime. There’s no nothing," Trump said. "How do you impeach? You had no crime.”

“As the president has said, we're hoping for a very quick trial in the Senate, which clearly that's not going to happen right now,” Grisham said less than 24 hours after Trump spoke in Florida. “It looks like the House Democrats have thrown our country into chaos for absolutely no reason.”

“We're in a holding pattern obviously, which is unfortunate, because, again, it's put the country into chaos,” she went on to say.

Grisham added, “I think there should be a concern, too, that this is a political game that could affect our country for years to come no matter what the party.”

“If one party does not like a sitting president, they can just say we're going to go ahead and impeach him. I mean, this is dangerous for our country. And I think the American people know that. So I think there's nothing good about anything with this process let alone her holding onto things.”

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.