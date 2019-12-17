Trump tells Pelosi in blistering letter that Dems have 'cheapened the importance' of impeachment

President Trump, in a blistering, no-holds-barred six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lambasted the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, writing, "you have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!"-

Trump hammered Pelosi for daring "to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme," and "even worse," for "offending Americans of faith by continually saying 'I pray for the President,' when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense."

Trump added: "It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!"

The president went on to argue that Democrats were attempting to distract Americans from the strong economy and historically low unemployment numbers, and pointed out that Democrats have openly called for impeachment since the day he took office.

Concerning the obstruction of Congress impeachment count, Trump attacked Democrats for "trying to impeach the duly elected President of the United States for asserting Constitutionally based privileges that have been asserted on a bipartisan basis by administrations of both political parties throughout our nation's history."

And, regarding the abuse of power count, Trump noted that it was former Vice President Joe Biden who had "bragged" on video about having Ukraine's allegedly corrupt prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold $1B in critical U.S. aid. But, House Republicans have been barred by Democrats from calling witnesses that would help them make the case that Trump's concerns about Ukraine corruption were legitimate.

"More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch trials," Trump wrote, observing that even Ukraine's president has repeatedly said at the United Nations that he felt no undue pressure from the White House.

"You are the ones interfering in America's elections," Trump said. "You are the ones subverting America's Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain."

The document comes a day before House Democrats are expected to vote along party lines to impeach the president, sending the matter to the GOP-controlled Senate for a virtually certain acquittal. Moderate Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016 have largely fallen in line in favor of impeachment, with only two exceptions -- even as Republicans remain united in opposition to impeachment.

The letter might be a mere preview of the fiery rhetoric to come. The president is set to hold a massive rally at the Kellogg Arena in downtown Battle Creek, Michigan Wednesday night, just as the House is expected to vote to impeach him.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.