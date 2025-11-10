'Star Wars' actor says he would be open to work with Disney again if they don't 'succumb to fascism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar Isaac, who starred in Disney's "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, said on Sunday that he would consider working with the entertainment giant again if it refuses to kowtow to "fascism."

GQ magazine published the interview Monday, where he was asked by GQ senior culture editor Alex Pappademas about possibly reprising his role as Poe Dameron in "Star Wars."

"I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great," said Isaac, who was one of many public figures criticizing or distancing themselves from the entertainment company at the time.

YOUNG CONSERVATIVES SAY KIMMEL FACED 'CONSEQUENCES,' NOT CANCEL CULTURE AFTER ABC SUSPENSION

"That would be great," Pappademas replied.

"But if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away — or any number of other things," Isaac added.

Isaac’s attitude toward "Star Wars" appears to have softened. In June 2020, he said he would only be interested in reprising his role if he needed "another house or something."

ROGAN CALLS OUT MEDIA FOR FUSSING OVER JIMMY KIMMEL AS UK GOVT ARRESTS PEOPLE FOR ONLINE SPEECH

In an editorial note, Pappademas told readers that the interview was conducted two days after ABC and Disney suspended production of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel's show was pulled off the air after remarks about the alleged assassin of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk sparked outrage, a warning from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and two major ABC affiliate owners yanking his program across the country. Kimmel had falsely suggested the alleged killer was a MAGA supporter, although he's reportedly claimed he was taken out of context.

The brief suspension sparked immediate outrage from Kimmel's fellow late-night hosts and many prominent liberals in the entertainment industry. Kimmel's show was restored after only a few days.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP