'Star Wars' actor says he would be open to work with Disney again if they don't 'succumb to fascism'

Days after Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel, Oscar Isaac said he was 'not so open' to working with the company

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Oscar Isaac told GQ he was 'not so open' to working with Disney amid Kimmel controversy Video

Oscar Isaac told GQ he was 'not so open' to working with Disney amid Kimmel controversy

In an interview filmed around the time Jimmy Kimmel's show was briefly suspended, actor Oscar Isaac told GQ he was not interested in working with Disney for the time being.

Oscar Isaac, who starred in Disney's "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, said on Sunday that he would consider working with the entertainment giant again if it refuses to kowtow to "fascism."

GQ magazine published the interview Monday, where he was asked by GQ senior culture editor Alex Pappademas about possibly reprising his role as Poe Dameron in "Star Wars."

"I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great," said Isaac, who was one of many public figures criticizing or distancing themselves from the entertainment company at the time. 

YOUNG CONSERVATIVES SAY KIMMEL FACED 'CONSEQUENCES,' NOT CANCEL CULTURE AFTER ABC SUSPENSION

Star Wars stars pose for a photo

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac attend the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at Cineworld Leicester Square on Dec. 18, 2019 in London, England.  (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

"That would be great," Pappademas replied.

"But if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away — or any number of other things," Isaac added.

Isaac’s attitude toward "Star Wars" appears to have softened. In June 2020, he said he would only be interested in reprising his role if he needed "another house or something."

ROGAN CALLS OUT MEDIA FOR FUSSING OVER JIMMY KIMMEL AS UK GOVT ARRESTS PEOPLE FOR ONLINE SPEECH

Oscar Isaac speaks

Actor Oscar Isaac spoke to GQ about whether he would consider returning to the Star Wars franchise. (Screenshot/GQ YouTube channel)

In an editorial note, Pappademas told readers that the interview was conducted two days after ABC and Disney suspended production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Kimmel's show was pulled off the air after remarks about the alleged assassin of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk sparked outrage, a warning from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and two major ABC affiliate owners yanking his program across the country. Kimmel had falsely suggested the alleged killer was a MAGA supporter, although he's reportedly claimed he was taken out of context. 

The brief suspension sparked immediate outrage from Kimmel's fellow late-night hosts and many prominent liberals in the entertainment industry. Kimmel's show was restored after only a few days.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Jimmy Kimmel and Charlie Kirk

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was briefly pulled off the air after the host’s remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk sparked outrage. (David Russell/Disney via Getty Images; AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

