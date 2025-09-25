Long before Kimmel controversy, late-night hosts praised Big Tech for deplatforming Trump in 2021

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The temporary suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" caused near-universal outrage from late-night talk show hosts, but they offered a different take when President Donald Trump was deplatformed in 2021.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves Tuesday after a brief suspension by Disney that began last week. Kimmel was pulled off the air after remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk sparked outrage, a warning from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and two major ABC affiliate owners yanking his program across the country. Kimmel had falsely suggested the alleged killer was a MAGA supporter, although he's reportedly said he was taken out of context.

The brief suspension sparked immediate outrage from Kimmel's fellow late-night hosts and many liberals. However, these same late-night talk show hosts celebrated when Trump was deplatformed in 2021 after the January 6 Capitol riot. Grabien's Tom Elliott put a compilation of all the late-night hosts celebrating the news.

"Trump has been suspended from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and even Snapchat, but don’t worry, Mr. President, there are still plenty of apps you do have access to," Kimmel sarcastically said. "You still have Spotify to drown out the sound of millions of people cheering as you leave."

SINCLAIR WILL PREEMPT JIMMY KIMMEL'S SHOW DESPITE DISNEY ENDING ITS SUSPENSION

He also mocked when Parler, a right-leaning social media app, was deplatformed.

"Trumpers are complaining bitterly that they’re being silenced. In fact, they won't shut up about it," he said.

"I love having Donald Trump off Twitter, not to mention all the other toxic racists and conspiracy theorists who have been booted off," "Late Night" host Seth Meyers said, though he did warn that the Big Tech companies are acting as monopolies.

Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show" responded at the time, "Oh, damn! A lifetime Twitter ban has got to sting. They took away his precious!"

He continued, "But Twitter isn’t the only social media site that wants nothing to do with our president. He’s also been banned or restricted from a bevy of other platforms, including Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Reddit, and even Twitch. What are you waiting for, Pornhub?"

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon joked that Trump had become the "Pete Rose" of social media.

"If you think Trump is upset about getting impeached, imagine how he felt the other day when Twitter announced they’re permanently suspending his account. A lifetime ban," he said to cheers and applause. "A lifetime ban. Trump’s basically the Pete Rose of social media. Right now, Trump’s phone is stuffed into a pile of rice after being drenched with tears. The good news is now Twitter can go back to what it used to be for, judging celebrities at award shows. In addition to Twitter, Trump has been banned or restricted from Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Google, Amazon, Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, Stripe, Discord and Shopify. Trump started this year thinking he should be on Mount Rushmore, now can’t get on Instagram. Seriously, in one weekend, Trump’s phone became a $2,000 flashlight."

ABC’S ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’ HEMORRHAGED VIEWERS OVER PAST DECADE, LOST 72% AMONG KEY DEMO

Conan O'Brien’s talk show, "Conan," featured a satirical skit of him checking on the outside world to see if "the world changed" since Trump was booted off Twitter.

His show, about 48 hours before the official end of Trump’s first presidency, then proceeded to show what appears to be stock footage of people happily looking at their smartphones and computers, shaking hands at protests, throwing a gun in the garbage, flowers blooming, icebergs reforming, the moon landing, and a futuristic city, as if the world has immediately been brought to a more utopian future.

"I like it," Conan said after closing the door behind him.

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden reacted in 2022 when it was first revealed the possibility that someone had plans to acquire Twitter and reinstate Trump to the platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I tell you what, banning Trump was like one of the few almost good things Twitter has done in like a decade," Corden said. "Donald Trump is a scam account, it’s all a scam."