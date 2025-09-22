Howard Stern blasts ABC over Kimmel suspension, says he canceled Disney+ subscription

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Howard Stern criticized ABC and Disney on Monday for suspending late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show.

"I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, 'I'm not pleased with you, so we're going to orchestrate a way to silence you,' it's the wrong direction for our country. And I should know. I've been involved in something like this and now ABC is put in the same position, and it's unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position. They shouldn't have to be in this position. I feel for them, too, in this. But someone's got to step up and be f------ saying, 'Hey, enough, we're not going to bow,'" Stern said during "The Howard Stern Show."

The radio host also said he reached out to Kimmel and asked him how he was doing personally.

"Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did this morning — I'm canceling my Disney+. I'm trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they're doing with Jimmy," Stern continued.

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kimmel was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday after accusing conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter, 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel's suspension prompted fierce backlash from liberals, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Hayes called it "the latest chapter in Donald Trump's ongoing campaign to crack down on free speech, dominate the media and essentially render the First Amendment meaningless."

Hayes said on X that it was the "most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors" that he has ever seen.

