Stand-up comic ruthlessly mocks Biden staffer in audience: 'What a s--- show of a job you have'

During a recent stand-up show, a comedian roasted an audience member who reported working for the Biden administration.

"What a s--- show of a job you have!" comedian Josh Ocean Thomas said in response.

Thomas, a San Diego native who moved to the Midwest to pursue comedy, shared a clip of the exchange during his recent set at The Laugh Factory in Chicago on Instagram earlier this week, where it has gone viral.

"You work for the Biden administration? Is your job to wake him up, or what’s your job?" Ocean asked "Nick," as the audience erupted into laughter.

Miming a fictional Biden staffer trying to get the president’s attention, he exclaimed, "Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! There’s a war! Hey!"

The bit continued with Thomas asking Nick what he really does for Biden. Before he could respond, the comic remarked, "What a s--- show of a job you have. I can’t believe you admitted that in front of all these people."

"You have the freedom to lie. You could have said you were a hooker and I would’ve been prouder of you," he added.

The alleged Biden staffer started to tell Thomas that he travels to southern states before the comic interrupted with a burst of laughter.

"That’s crazy! You go to the south and try to sell ‘em on Biden? You’re f----- r------! What the f---? What are you talking about?," he said. "That’s your f----- job? Is to go, ‘Hey, listen, I know you guys like Trump, but Biden. I mean…’"

The clip ended with one last joke, as Thomas asked, "Wow. Are you ready to be unemployed? Or what’s your vibe?"

Thomas captioned the video, writing, "This was my only option."

Thomas wasn't the only comic to take aim at Biden this week.

Anti-Trump comedian Michael Rapaport torched the president in a video he shared to X on Thursday, in which he officially declared he would not be supporting Biden’s re-election after the world leader told CNN he would not send weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

"Smoking Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden. I never thought I would say this. I'm not voting for you. You're not getting my vote," he said.