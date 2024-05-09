Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Stand-up comic ruthlessly mocks Biden staffer in audience: 'What a s--- show of a job you have'

'You work for the Biden administration? Is your job to wake him up?' comedian Josh Ocean Thomas joked

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Comedy making a comeback because people are sick of Biden: Karith Foster Video

Comedy making a comeback because people are sick of Biden: Karith Foster

Comedian Karith Foster joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss comedian Josh Ocean's jokes about a Biden staffer in his audience.

During a recent stand-up show, a comedian roasted an audience member who reported working for the Biden administration.

"What a s--- show of a job you have!" comedian Josh Ocean Thomas said in response. 

Thomas, a San Diego native who moved to the Midwest to pursue comedy, shared a clip of the exchange during his recent set at The Laugh Factory in Chicago on Instagram earlier this week, where it has gone viral.

"You work for the Biden administration? Is your job to wake him up, or what’s your job?" Ocean asked "Nick," as the audience erupted into laughter.

BIDEN VOWS TO WITHHOLD WEAPONS FROM ISRAEL IF NETANYAHU GOES FORWARD WITH RAFAH INVASION

Pictures of The Laugh Factory and Presidnet Biden

A stand-up comedian is going viral for heckling an audience member who claimed to be a Biden administration staffer during a recent stand-up show. (1. David Becker / Stringer 2. Bloomberg / Contributor)

Miming a fictional Biden staffer trying to get the president’s attention, he exclaimed, "Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! There’s a war! Hey!"

The bit continued with Thomas asking Nick what he really does for Biden. Before he could respond, the comic remarked, "What a s--- show of a job you have. I can’t believe you admitted that in front of all these people."

"You have the freedom to lie. You could have said you were a hooker and I would’ve been prouder of you," he added. 

The alleged Biden staffer started to tell Thomas that he travels to southern states before the comic interrupted with a burst of laughter.

"That’s crazy! You go to the south and try to sell ‘em on Biden? You’re f----- r------! What the f---? What are you talking about?," he said. "That’s your f----- job? Is to go, ‘Hey, listen, I know you guys like Trump, but Biden. I mean…’"

BIDEN WARNS NETANYAHU AGAINST RAFAH INVASION AS ISRAEL PREPARES FOR ACTION

Joe Biden on MSNBC screenshot

The comedian jokingly asked whether the staffer's job is to wake the president up. (Joe Biden on MSNBC screenshot)

The clip ended with one last joke, as Thomas asked, "Wow. Are you ready to be unemployed? Or what’s your vibe?"

Thomas captioned the video, writing, "This was my only option."

Thomas wasn't the only comic to take aim at Biden this week. 

Anti-Trump comedian Michael Rapaport torched the president in a video he shared to X on Thursday, in which he officially declared he would not be supporting Biden’s re-election after the world leader told CNN he would not send weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

"Smoking Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden. I never thought I would say this. I'm not voting for you. You're not getting my vote," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 