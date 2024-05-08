Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden vows to withhold weapons from Israel if Netanyahu goes forward with Rafah invasion

'I made it clear that if they go into Rafah... I’m not supplying the weapons,' Biden told CNN

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
President Biden is vowing to withhold weapons from Israel if the Jewish State goes forward with its invasion of Rafah, Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza. 

"Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers," Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett in an interview released Wednesday. 

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem," Biden said.

Biden and Netanyahu split image

President Biden says he will withhold weapons from Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes forward with his invasion of Rafah.  (AP Photo)

Biden clarified that the U.S. will continue sending defensive weapons to Israel, like supplies for Israel's Iron Dome.

"We’re going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently," Biden told CNN. "But it’s, it’s just wrong. We’re not going to – we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells."

Biden has been criticized by Republicans after it was revealed last week that his administration was stalling its shipments of weapons to Israel even after Congress passed its foreign aid package.

This is a developing story…

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.