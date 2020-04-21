Stacey Abrams claims 'voter fraud is, by and large, a myth'

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams claimed on Tuesday that voter fraud was mostly a myth and that President Trump was actually afraid of mail-in voting because it would help people participate in the upcoming elections.

"[H]ere’s the thing. Voter fraud is, by and large, a myth. The president of the United States, number one, voted by mail just recently, and so it worked for him," Abrams told MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

"The concern he has is that it will actually work for every American. Our elections are not partisan. The choices we make are, but the elections themselves should be available to every eligible American citizen."

Since losing her gubernatorial bid in 2018, Abrams has been fighting against voter suppression – something she blamed for her loss to former Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns about voter fraud, including while considering ways to maintain social distancing in elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue came to a head on Tuesday after Milwaukee's health commissioner linked several deaths to activities related to election day in Wisconsin. Republicans took heat for that election after refusing to delay it due to the coronavirus.

"What we saw happen in Wisconsin was a travesty and a tragedy, and it does not have to happen," Abrams said.

Democratic strategist James Carville accused Republicans of being willing to "kill people" in order to win elections.