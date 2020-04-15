Stacey Abrams touts herself as an 'excellent running mate' for Biden

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has said she would accept an offer to be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, telling Elle magazine she would be "excellent" for the position.

“Yes. I would be honored,” Abrams said. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Abrams, the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, previously said she would be "honored" to be considered as a running mate for "any" Democratic nominee.

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS SHE WOULD BE 'HONORED' TO BE CONSIDERED FOR VP BY 'ANY' DEM NOMINEE

Abrams was defeated by Republican Brian Kemp in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial election. She and other national Democrats have repeatedly cast doubt on the results, suggesting that voter suppression was to blame.

In May 2019, Abrams told a crowd at a Houston fundraiser that "we don’t have to concede elections anymore, because when we concede, we are condoning systems that are used to oppress us." She also accused Kemp, Georgia's former secretary of state, of being “an architect of voter suppression who spent the last eight years knitting together a system of voter suppression that is unparalleled in America.”

During her interview with Elle, Abrams pushed back on the idea that people should only look at her through the lens of her 2018 loss.

“I may not have won the office, but what I was able to earn for the causes I serve has been extraordinary, and beyond anything I could have imagined," she said. "Apparently, I’m a really good loser."

Abrams also praised Biden as a politician who seems to have a sincere interest in voters. “When you’re in politics, you learn the difference between those who simply tolerate others and those who genuinely love people,” she reportedly said. “As an introvert, I find it fascinating. His charming gregariousness isn’t just an affect.”

Former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry, who conducted the interview, heaped praise on Abrams, writing: "As I listen to Abrams eloquently chart a path for fairness, equity, and democracy, even in the shadow of a terrifying and unprecedented public health crisis, it is easy to see her as invincible—superhuman, even."