Michael Goodwin on 'Kilmeade Show': The left's COVID hypocrisy is 'unbearable' at this point

Stacey Abrams slammed for appearing with no mask in front of kids with masks

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Goodwin: Hypocrisy from Democrats on COVID has become unbearable Video

Goodwin: Hypocrisy from Democrats on COVID has become unbearable

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin reacts to public officials and ‘political class’ failing to abide by COVID mandates.

Fox News contributor Michael Goodwin told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Monday that the Democrats’ "hypocrisy" on COVID mandates has become "unbearable." On Sunday, a photo went viral of Democrat Stacey Abrams posing maskless with a group of masked schoolchildren despite a mandate being in place. 

DR. OZ: COVID LOCKDOWN STUDY SHOULD ANGER AMERICANS

MICHAEL GOODWIN: The hypocrisy is unbearable at this point. If people really I mean, let's just think about what the hypocrisy is telling us. On one hand, these people are preaching the necessity of masks. That masks keep you safe. They keep other people safe. But when they don't practice it, then does that not tell us they don't believe it? It's the same with all the Gulfstream crowd that talks about global warming. If they really believed that flying that [private jet] was going to contribute to global warming and maybe kill millions of people and kill the Earth, would they still do it? No, you have to believe they’d be murderous to do it, so they just don't believe in it. I draw the same lesson from the masks. These people don't really believe what they're telling us to do. 

