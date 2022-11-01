Expand / Collapse search
Stacey Abrams lambasted for being in 'insane wing' of Democrat Party after debate dig at Georgia sheriffs

Newt Gingrich rips Abrams for living in an 'alternative reality' with 'no relationship to the real world'

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in on Stacey Abrams' controversial comments about law enforcement and the odds Lee Zeldin could win the New York governorship.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich lambasted Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Tuesday after a contentious exchange in her final debate with Gov. Brian Kemp led her to take a dig at Georgia sheriffs. Gingrich told "America's Newsroom" host Bill Hemmer that Abrams belongs to the "insane wing" of the Democrat Party that supports the "alternative universe" she lives in that allowed her to believe she never lost the previous election.

STACEY ABRAMS SLAMS GEORGIA SHERIFFS AS ‘GOOD OL’ BOYS CLUB' WHILE CLAIMING TO SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT 

NEWT GINGRICH: I'm working on a paper about the two wings of the Democratic Party – the weird wing and the insane wing – and she clearly is in the insane wing. Does anybody really believe that there are sheriffs who get up every morning hoping to arrest Blacks and take them off the street? This is a kind of wild hallucination. I don't think it's paranoia. I think it just tells you about this alternative universe that Stacey Abrams lives in that has no relationship to the real world. It's the same universe that got her to say she had never been defeated, the same universe that got her to say that they should move the All-Star Game away from Atlanta, which, of course, hurt minority-owned small businesses and may cost $100 million to small businesses in Atlanta.

