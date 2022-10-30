Stacey Abrams slams Georgia sheriffs as ‘good ol’ boys club’ while claiming to support law enforcement

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams took a shot at county sheriffs throughout the state while proclaiming her support of law enforcement during a Sunday night debate against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

During an exchange between the two, Kemp attacked Abrams for past comments she’s made which seemed to suggest that she supported defunding the police, despite never explicitly stating it.

"Miss Abrams on CNN got asked the question, would she defund the police? And she said, ‘Yes, we have to reallocate resources.’ That means defunding the police. She proposed in 2018, eliminating cash bail," Kemp said before repeating his endorsement of 107 county sheriffs across Georgia.

Abrams shot back that she was not a member of the "good ol’ boys club" of 107 sheriffs who, she allegedly, "want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability."

She then qualified her statement, saying she didn’t believe "every sheriff wants that."

"But I do know that we need a governor who believes in both defending law enforcement, but also defending the people of Georgia," Abrams said.

The Democratic candidate has repeatedly said she does not support defunding the police, but her involvement with multiple left-wing groups and individuals that support anti-police causes tells a different story.

Abrams currently serves as a board member and governor of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which tweeted #DefundThePolice as recently as March of this year and #AbolishThePolice as recently as February. The foundation hosted an event in early February, titled, "Becoming Abolitionists—A History of Failed Police Reforms & Vision for True Public Safety," which was moderated by the foundation’s president and CEO, Carmen Rojas.

Rojas, a supporter of the abolitionist movement, donated $7,600 to Abrams’ campaign, the contribution limit for primaries and general elections in Georgia.

