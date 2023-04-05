Stacey Abrams hired to take on race and politics role at Howard University

Progressive firebrand and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Wednesday was hired by Howard University to take on a race and politics role.

Howard University announced Abrams will join the institution as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics to collaborate across campus on issues of race and Black politics.

According to Howard University, Abrams’ role "will foster interdisciplinary collaborations across the University on critical issues of race and Black politics, especially those issues that affect Americans of the African diaspora."

She will also "inspire research and encourage broad discussions of scholarship for real-world solutions to complex, seemingly insoluble societal problems that adversely affect African diasporic communities and other vulnerable populations."

Furthermore, Abrams will lead a speakers series with invited guests on a range of topics representing diverse perspectives.

"Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy – not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard," Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said.

"I am honored to serve as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, having had the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters," Abrams said.

"We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University's extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face," she added. "From my alma mater, Spelman College, I have carved out a career that allows me to weave together policy analysis, political leadership, social justice, business, environmental, entertainment, and more. Through this post, I hope to emulate Dr. Walter's diasporic lens on our world and be a part of how Howard University continues to contribute to the broader political discourse."

Abrams, a Democrat, made headlines after refusing to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp after losing by 60,000 votes. In 2019, Abrams said "we won" despite the final tally and Kemp's inauguration, though she has since argued that she accepted the results in 2018.

She had also suggested that Kemp, as secretary of state, enacted policies to suppress Georgia voters.

Abrams ran for election again for governor of Georgia and lost on November 8, 2022.

Abrams, in spite of never officially conceding her loss to Kemp, was heralded as an election reform icon and floated as a possible running mate to 2020 Democratic candidates. Her election reform campaign drew media praise from outlets such as the Washington Post.

A Washington Post magazine story about her "power" included a widely mocked image of her silhouetted in effectively a superhero cape, while a gushing Vogue profile wondered if she could "save American democracy."

Abrams's political career began in 2007 when she served in the Georgia General Assembly. She served as a state representative for over a decade until 2017. During that time, Abrams was the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

As minority leader, Abrams was the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly, and the first African American to lead in the House of Representatives.

In 2018, Abrams made history by becoming the first African American woman to win a major party nomination for governor in the United States as the Democratic nominee in Georgia.

