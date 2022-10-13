Was Stacey Abrams' 2018 election stolen? Voters in Georgia refuse to give up on debunked claim

Several voters in South Fulton, Georgia, refused to reject Stacey Abrams' claim that the 2018 gubernatorial election was stolen from her, while some outright supported the Democrat's assertion.

"Based off of character, I’m gonna support her on it," one woman, Jasmine, said. "If she said that’s how it happened, if that’s how she really feels, I’m gonna have to support her on that."

Another voter was more skeptical of the claim.

"The way I see it is — to what degree?" he said. "There's always some type of tampering or something that people use, even if it’s not malicious, it’s just propaganda," he said.

Abrams, a Democrat, refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp after losing by 60,000 votes. In 2019, Abrams said "we won" despite the final tally and Kemp's inauguration, though she has since argued that she accepted the results in 2018.

"She won," Kaia, a South Fulton resident, said. "I do feel like it was stolen because she was a Black woman. Not a lot of people want to hear what she has to say."

Another voter, Al, shared a similar sentiment.

"Who knows, but I would go out on a limb to say yeah, it could have been stolen," he said.

Abrams, who is again running for governor, had also suggested that Kemp, as secretary of state, enacted policies to suppress Georgia voters.

"Before the election, Kemp purged all those people from the rolls — he shouldn’t have," said one woman who believed the election was stolen.

"That’s why [Abrams] didn’t concede," she added. "Well, maybe she lost, but I don’t know, it was just so crazy."

Georgia passed a voting law in March 2021 intended to bolster the state's election systems, including voting access, security, transparency, ballot counting and runoffs. Democrats argued that the legislation restricted voting access, particularly for Black voters.

"I just don’t trust them anymore since they just passed the voting bill," one woman told Fox News. "They passed a bill so that my vote might not count."

After years of litigation, a federal judge in late September ruled against Fair Fight Action, a group tied to Abrams that had effectively accused Georgia of voter suppression in a lawsuit.

"Well, Donald Trump said the same thing," Jasmine said. "So, what I can say is, just this time, numbers are very important, and we do have to somewhat try to ignorantly trust the system."

"I’m just gonna trust what [Abrams] said on that and prayerfully this year doesn’t go how it went last time," she added.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.