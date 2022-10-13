Stacey Abrams slams Gov. Kemp, says he's as 'vicious and as callous' as Trump

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Thursday during a podcast appearance that Gov. Brian Kemp, R-GA., was as "vicious and as callous" as former President Donald Trump.

Podcast host Kara Swisher asked Abrams during her podcast, "On With Kara Swisher," if there was an advantage to facing the same opponent again. Abrams said Kemp was "emblematic" of Trump.

"He's getting this cloak of mainstream niceties, when he is as vicious and as callous and as aggressively opposed to our freedoms than every iteration of Donald Trump. In fact, he was Trump before Trump was," Abrams said.

She said her job was to remind people of who Kemp was before he "got the veneer of normalcy."

KEMP V. ABRAMS: GAME ON IN BATTLEGROUND GEORGIA'S HIGH-PROFILE GUBERNATORIAL BATTLE

"He's emblematic of the Trumpist, MAGA themes," she said. "He has done everything that Donald Trump wanted. The only thing he didn't do was commit treason but neither did any other governor."

Swisher asked Abrams if she thought Kemp's "refusal to overturn Biden's victory in Georgia in 2020" was "admirable."

"No, he did his job," Abrams said. "When people ask that question, my follow-up question is ‘what was the alternative?’ The alternative was committing treason. This was not an act of courage. He simply refused to commit treason."

Abrams also said she was confident she was going beat Kemp this time around due to newly registered voters in Georgia. She said the new voters were "more likely to be people of color, to be women," and "to be younger."

GEORGE SOROS THROWS $1M BEHIND STACEY ABRAMS' SECOND GUBERNATORIAL RUN

Abrams said in September that there was "no such thing" as a 6-week fetal heartbeat during an event at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

"There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks," Abrams said. "It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Fox News poll from the end of September showed Kemp ahead of Abrams by 7 points.