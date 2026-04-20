South Carolina population soars, leads nation in domestic migration

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South Carolina is officially the fastest-growing state in the nation, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Between July 2024 and July 2025, the Palmetto State’s population surged by 1.5%, outpacing every other state in the country. State officials attribute this rapid expansion primarily to a massive influx of domestic migration—Americans choosing to leave other states in favor of South Carolina’s climate, economy, and cost of living.

"From July 2024 to July 2025, South Carolina netted 66,622 domestic migrants, meaning 66,622 more people moved into the state than out of it," the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) reported.

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While the state has seen consistent growth over the last five years, the DEW noted that the most significant single-year spike occurred between July 2022 and July 2023, when the state added more than 100,000 new residents.

Despite the statewide boom, the growth is heavily concentrated. Research indicates that more than 80% of South Carolina’s population gain since the 2020 Census has occurred in just 10 counties: Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Lancaster, Lexington, Greenville, Horry, Richland, Spartanburg, and York.

Economists point to a robust, diversifying economy as a major draw. Rapidly expanding healthcare and technology sectors in urban hubs like Columbia and Greenville have turned the state into a prime destination for workers seeking opportunity outside traditional high-cost coastal powerhouses.

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South Carolina’s growth mirrors a broader national trend where taxpayers are increasingly fleeing high-tax, high-cost states.

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson recently told FOX Business that the Sunshine State continues to lead the nation in "income migration," drawing in over $4 million in wealth every hour.

"States like New York, Illinois, and California are losing over $1 million an hour of income," Wilson told FOX Business, describing the fiscal exodus from Democratic-led states as a "death spiral."

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New data released this month by the National Taxpayers Union Foundation (NTUF), which analyzed the latest available IRS tax filing information from 2022, underscores this trend. The study found that while Texas and Florida remain top targets, the overall shift of residents from high-tax states to more tax-friendly environments—including North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee—shows no signs of slowing.

"As states continue to diverge on tax policy, our 'laboratories of democracy' are increasingly running noticeably different experiments," said NTUF Director of State Policy Andrew Wilford. "IRS migration data is one of the most direct and honest forms of feedback available from taxpayers."