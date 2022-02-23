Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina Democrat switches to Republican Party: 'I am pro-life and for funding police'

Retired Army lieutenant Harriet Holman says she didn't agree with Democrats any longer on key issues

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
A local South Carolina council member is ditching the Democratic Party and running for reelection as a Republican. 

"Some things that I had looked at, I just don't agree with any longer," Dorchester County council member Harriet Holman told "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday. 

"One of the things was that I am just totally pro-life, and I am by for capitalism, I am for funding the police. Those things are what made me make my final decision," she told host Todd Piro. 

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG WARNS DEMOCRATS 'HEADED FOR A WIPEOUT' IN MIDTERMS

The retired U.S. Army lieutenant said she believes Republicans will grow their numbers in African-American communities. 

Republican defeats Obama-backed candidate to win mayoral election in South Carolina Video

"We're born into our families, and we kind of take on the trait of what our families are, and my parents were Democrats," she explained. 

Holman noted since she retired from the military, she started getting more involved in her community. She saw policies she didn’t agree with and decided to become a Republican, instead. 

SAN FRANCISCO ORGANIZERS CELEBRATE RECALL OF WOKE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: 'MESSAGE IS LOUD AND CLEAR'

"It wasn't an easy decision. I talked to family, I talked to friends, I talked to my constituents, and a lot of my family members are really Republican, as well. So it was not too hard of a transition at all," she remarked.

The Dorchester County council member added she is "very happy" with her decision.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Michael Bloomberg attends the 2019 American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote in an op-ed Tuesday, warning Democrats are "headed for a wipeout" in the midterm elections this November. His argument is that Democrats need to stop focusing on "political correctness" and "culture wars." 

Holman argued that one of the biggest things Democrats should be focused on is inflation. 

"[This is] the highest inflation we've had since 1982, I believe, and then we're talking about gas prices, which we may see a $4 gas price here in this year, alone. So those are the things that we need to focus on," she concluded. 

"Those are the things that my constituents are focusing on, those are the things that I want to change and help my constituents get through. We need to just help them get further with not having inflation being a huge part of their life right now."

