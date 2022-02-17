San Francisco organizers celebrate recall of woke school board members: 'Message is loud and clear'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco school board members accused of prioritizing "woke" politics while schools remained shuttered have been recalled after voters overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favor of their removal.

"It was a great day in San Francisco today. I think the message is loud and clear—we’re not gonna put up with this kind of stuff from the school boards," said parent and recall petition organizer Rob Kutner during an appearance on "Fox & Friends First."

The massive defeat for California progressives became evident late into the evening as vote tallies showed the three members, Alison Collins, Gabriella Lopez, and Faauuga Moliga, losing their seats with more than 70% of votes in favor of removing them.

TWITTER BLOWS UP OVER RECALL OF PROGRESSIVE SAN FRANCISCO SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: 'SHOT ACROSS THE BOW'

Despite the success of the recall petition, Kutner warned that school boards with similar policies and stances could continue to negatively impact students across the U.S.

"These were hyper-leftist radical woke-types. I mean their actions proved it had nothing to do with racial equity. It was all the poor kids, Black and brown kids that suffered most from these lockdowns," Kutner told co-host Carley Shimkus, noting that minority students lost 20% of their math proficiency.

The Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak penned a Wednesday article entitled "From liberal San Francisco, school board recall is a three-alarm warning for Democrats."

In the piece, Barabak asserted that it was a "good bet" that parents will not be "forgiving or forgetting" what has taken place in schools over the last two years, foreshadowing a "much larger [political] shakeup" in the future.

Recall petition organizer Leslie Huang concurred with the piece, arguing that she became aware of a large spike in local activism as well as first-time voters leading up to the election.

"Thomas Jefferson said in America we don’t have a democracy by the majority. We have a democracy by the majority that participates," Huang added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The electorate of San Francisco, one of America's most liberal cities, is made up overwhelmingly of Democrats, and Mayor London Breed, D., supported the recall as well. Commissioner Moliga, one of the three board members, resigned immediately following the results of the election. The other two are set to be replaced next month.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.