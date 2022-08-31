Some New York Democrats move away from Hochul as crime surges: 'Dragging down the state'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., landed in hot water after a recent speech in which she called for her political opponents to leave the Empire State, but recent controversies surrounding her divisive rhetoric as well as soft-on-crime bail reform policies among others are giving New York Democrats a rescind their support as well.

"The last straw for me was the fight in the Bronx where the guy got sucker-punched. It revealed two problems," said New Era Democrats President John Orlando, "One was the bail reform, the second is parolees. The gentleman was on parole. Why was he released?

Orlando told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that Democratic leaders created another bureaucratic process within the crime system that allowed the suspect to be out on the streets.

"He had to have 24 hours to have a hearing in order to stay remanded. Why? He was on parole. He should've been kept in jail once he was arrested," he said.

A life-long New York resident, Orlando said watching the city succumb to lawlessness reminds him of the crime waves during the 1970s and the 1980s.

"I was born and raised in Brooklyn, still live there, raising my family there. In the ‘70s and ’80s, I know what it was like… we are back to that, it's not going back, it's here."

He added that the crime epidemic is "tangible," illustrated by empty stores and homelessness.

"It's right in front of us. It's terrible… I want my kids to be safe, I want your kids to be safe, I want everybody to be able to walk around free in the city and not worry about what's going to happen…"

Host Todd Piro asked Orlando about the state of the Democratic Party, including its increasingly progressive tilt.

"There are a lot of good moderate Democrats in the party. Unfortunately, right now, they're either going along to get along, they're being silenced by the left wing of their party, or they're just afraid to speak up," Orlando responded.

"[Hochul] is just another partisan politician, unfortunately, and the left wing of the party is dragging down the state," he added.