Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong.

The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her intolerant angle and accusing her of isolating all Republicans living in the Empire State.

"We're here to say that the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida you belong. Get out of town," she said.

"You don't represent our values," she added.

Though Hochul later defended her comments and claimed they were meant for gubernatorial challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and his political allies, former President Donald Trump and congressional candidate Marc Molinaro, Republicans across the spectrum took exception.

"Hochul is flat out attacking not just GOP politicians, but GOP voters. This is just normal behavior for Democrats now," tweeted columnist and author David Marcus.

Vermont Republicans ripped Hochul, arguing that governors would normally invite people into their state instead of requesting they move away. They also extended the invitation for New York Republicans to make the move to the Green Mountain State.

"Ironically if all 3.27 million Trump voters in NY voted for @leezeldin in November, it would be enough votes to beat Kathy Hochul," author and podcast host Ryan James Girdusky said.

Additional criticism came from columnist Mark Davis, who called out Hochul for her rhetoric amid a hopeful reelection bid, saying, "Woman who apparently wishes to remain Governor insults millions of New Yorkers for the sin of disagreeing with her. Nice look, ma'am."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., echoed the sentiment, slamming her "brash" rhetoric and "winner take all, losers pack your bags" mentality.

Zeldin also fired back at Hochul's comments on Twitter Friday, writing, "New York has a Governor who believes that if you disagree with her you are no longer a New Yorker and need to leave the state. Just think about how absolutely nuts that is. Kathy Hochul's Gotta Go!"

Hochul's divisive comments mimic those of her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., who in 2014 also took heat for telling conservative Republicans they have "no place" in the state.