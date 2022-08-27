Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'

Ron DeSantis says Charlie Crist put his foot in his mouth

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ron DeSantis: This was appalling to hear Video

Ron DeSantis: This was appalling to hear

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says politicians like Charlie Crist and Kathy Hochul do believe conservatives are 'second-class citizens' on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority. 

RON DESANTIS RESPONSE TO ‘CONTEMPTIBLE’ CHARLIE CRIST'S CLAIM HIS VOTERS ‘HAVE HATE IN THEIR HEARTS’

These are the guys — these good, strong, conservative patriots — that keep New York from totally falling off the cliff, even though she's trying to do that. So I thought it was really offensive that she would say it.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Ron DeSantis: Charlie Crist put his foot in his mouth Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.