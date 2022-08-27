RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority.

RON DESANTIS RESPONSE TO ‘CONTEMPTIBLE’ CHARLIE CRIST'S CLAIM HIS VOTERS ‘HAVE HATE IN THEIR HEARTS’

These are the guys — these good, strong, conservative patriots — that keep New York from totally falling off the cliff, even though she's trying to do that. So I thought it was really offensive that she would say it.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: