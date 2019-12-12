Soledad O’Brien defends Meghan McCain over 'wildly misleading' Daily Beast headline

Anchor-turned media executive Soledad O’Brien came to the defense of “The View” co-host Meghan McCain on Thursday when a liberal website used a "wildly misleading" headline.

During a discussion about 16-year-old- activist Greta Thunberg being named TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” McCain explained that she had a hard time criticizing a minor.

“It's hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she's 16, and I still don't believe in attacking underage people,” McCain said Thursday on the ABC News daytime talk show. “I’m not going to attack a 16-year-old in the same way I don't agree with attacking Barron Trump.”

The Daily Beast covered the comment with a headline, “Meghan McCain Wishes She Could ‘Attack’ 16-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg,” which the liberal O’Brien didn’t appreciate.

“Not a fan of Ms. McCain, but this headline is wildly misleading,” O’Brien tweeted. “This article is BS.”

O’Brien, a former CNN anchor, has criticized media members on both sides of the aisle in recent memory. Last month she said CNN pundit Brian Stelter “should be ashamed of himself” for comments he made comparing impeachment hearings to an episode of television.

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, conservative pundit Dan Bongino filed a $15 million defamation lawsuit against The Daily Beast for acting with “actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth” by reporting he was dropped by NRATV.

“I have been in an ongoing battle for a long time now with fake news media people that just report blatantly false things about me. It gets old, folks, really old. It’s been personally exhausting,” Bongino said Tuesday on his podcast.

“It’s not a crybaby snowflake thing, it’s my fight. We all have our own fights, but The Daily Beast, a while back, wrote a story about me,” Bongino explained. “They wrote a story about me that was patently false.”