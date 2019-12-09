Bongino rips Biden for response to Ukraine allegations: Why does he think he's 'immune' from questions?

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino asked Monday why former Vice President Joe Biden seems to believe he's "immune" from having to answer tough questions over his son's business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company.

"Can someone explain to me why Biden is immune, with tons of evidence he did something wrong, but Trump isn't despite no evidence anything actually happened and these repeated hoaxes against him?" the former Secret Service agent said on "Fox & Friends."

In a sit-down with Axios' Mike Allen, Biden maintained that Hunter did nothing wrong and claimed he "doesn't know" what his son was doing when it came to his board seat with Burisma Holdings, where he was reportedly paid more than $80,000 a month after being hired in 2014.

“I don't know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Biden said, prompting Allen to press him on whether he wants "get to the bottom" of what went on.

"No. Because I trust my son," Biden answered, while laughing at the question.

Appearing to become frustrated by Allen pressing the issue, Biden then said, "You know there's not one single bit of evidence, not even one little tiny bit to say anything done was wrong, but you keep asking me these questions."

Biden went on to say that if he's elected president, no one in his family will be permitted to make money from foreign sources, calling out the Trump family for why such a rule is needed.

“They will not be engaged in any foreign business because of what's happened in this administration," he vowed.

Bongino expressed amazement about Biden's attitude toward the questions about his son. He said Americans deserve answers on why Biden's son, with "zero" relevant experience, got the job while the then-vice president was the Obama administration's "point man" on Ukraine.

He said liberals, on the other hand, believe President Trump should be investigated for a host of reasons based on far less evidence.

"Yet Donald Trump, with no evidence he did anything wrong, we need his tax returns, we need to know what PJs he wears when he's sitting there watching TV, we need to know the brand of popcorn he ate. Can someone explain to me why that is?" Bongino asked.