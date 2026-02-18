Department of Education to pull back race-based criteria in federal grants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Education will change race-based rules regarding federal student grants following a legal notice released on Tuesday.

In a motion to dismiss, the Young America's Foundation (YAF) requested its ongoing case against the Department of Education be dropped citing new actions from the agency that have "resolved" the matter.

According to the organization, the department was guilty of racial discrimination in 2024 through the eligibility criteria in the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program. YAF alleges that students were only eligible to receive funding from the program if they were a "low-income first-generation college student," a "member of a group that is underrepresented in graduate education" or a "member of a group otherwise designated as underrepresented."

Current federal regulations determine "underrepresented" groups in graduate programs to be Black, Hispanic, American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiians and Native American Pacific Islanders.

Now, YAF claims that the Department of Education will change the eligibility criteria in new upcoming rules.

"Finally, the U.S. Department of Education plans to rescind the race-based eligibility criteria in the McNair regulations through forthcoming rulemaking," the motion read.

The Department of Education confirmed the changes in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Consistent with the Department of Justice opinion, the Department of Education has agreed not to implement the racially discriminatory aspects of the McNair program, and we plan to make corresponding changes to our regulations," press secretary for higher education Ellen Keast said.

YAF also cited President Donald Trump's executive orders against illegal discrimination as actions that have resolved the issue.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon indicated a shift in race-based criteria for federal grants in a statement released in December after the Office of Legal Counsel reviewed the program.

"I agree with the Office of Legal Counsel opinion, which confirms that using race quotas and preferences to determine eligibility for federal education funding programs is unconstitutional," McMahon said. "We cannot, and must not, attach race-based conditions when allocating taxpayer funding. This is another concrete step from the Trump Administration to put a stop to DEI in government and ensure taxpayer dollars support programs that advance merit and fairness in all aspects of Americans lives. The Department of Education looks forward to working with Congress to reform these programs."

The Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program is still available on the Department of Education's website. According to the site, "at least two-thirds" of the participants in the program "must be low-income, potential first-generation college students" while the remaining students "may be from groups that are underrepresented in graduate education."