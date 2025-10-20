Democratic Houston mayor slams Mamdani, says they're in 'different universes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Houston Mayor John Whitmire slammed New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani during an interview published Sunday, saying the two were from different universes.

The mayor said Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has "a horrible record of bringing people together," The New York Times reported.

"He’s saying he’s going to arrest the prime minister of Israel? You think that’s how you bring people together? He and me are in different universes," he said.

Mamdani has said he would instruct police to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever visited New York City.

MAMDANI PROPOSES MASSIVE AMOUNT OF LEGAL DEFENSE FUNDING FOR IMMIGRANTS IN 'TRUMP-PROOFING' NYC PLAN

"It is important that New York City is in compliance with international criminal law," Mamdani told the Times last week.

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) tied to alleged war crimes in Gaza. The United States does not recognize the ICC.

A Fox News poll published Thursday found 49% of registered voters back Mamdani, while 28% go for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and 13% favor the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa.

MAMDANI SPEAKS DIRECTLY TO TRUMP, STOPS SHORT OF GIVING HIM CREDIT IN MIDEAST PEACE DEAL

Whitmire criticized the Democratic Party in the Times interview and argued their tactics of taking on President Donald Trump directly might not be working.

"Sometimes the louder you get, the less people listen to you," he said. "I don’t respond to Trump — that could be counterproductive. Do I have personal views? Sure, and they’re strong, but why do you want to challenge him?"

The Houston mayor said other cities were in turmoil and said, "We're not."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitmire also specifically criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their approaches to confronting Trump.