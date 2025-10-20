Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Houston mayor slams Mamdani, says they're in 'different universes'

John Whitmire says publicly challenging Trump could be counterproductive

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Zohran Mamdani explains his stances on Israel-Hamas, NYC affordability Video

Zohran Mamdani explains his stances on Israel-Hamas, NYC affordability

Fox News national correspondent Alexis McAdams highlights Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani's exclusive interview with Fox News and the latest on the race on 'Special Report.'

Democratic Houston Mayor John Whitmire slammed New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani during an interview published Sunday, saying the two were from different universes.

The mayor said Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has "a horrible record of bringing people together," The New York Times reported.

"He’s saying he’s going to arrest the prime minister of Israel? You think that’s how you bring people together? He and me are in different universes," he said.

Mamdani has said he would instruct police to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever visited New York City.

Mayor John Whitmire

Houston Mayor John Whitmire speaks during a press conference on March 13, 2024, in Houston.  (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"It is important that New York City is in compliance with international criminal law," Mamdani told the Times last week. 

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) tied to alleged war crimes in Gaza. The United States does not recognize the ICC.

A Fox News poll published Thursday found 49% of registered voters back Mamdani, while 28% go for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and 13% favor the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, spoke to supporters at a canvass launch event in Prospect Park on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.  (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

Whitmire criticized the Democratic Party in the Times interview and argued their tactics of taking on President Donald Trump directly might not be working. 

"Sometimes the louder you get, the less people listen to you," he said. "I don’t respond to Trump — that could be counterproductive. Do I have personal views? Sure, and they’re strong, but why do you want to challenge him?"

The Houston mayor said other cities were in turmoil and said, "We're not."

President Donald Trump makes FIFA announcement

President Donald Trump speaks alongside the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Whitmire also specifically criticized Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their approaches to confronting Trump. 

