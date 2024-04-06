Expand / Collapse search
Social media users confused by USA Today claim that Biden has ‘clamped down on unauthorized border crossings’

As of February, nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border under Biden's watch

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Social media users this weekend were baffled by USA Today claiming that President Biden has "clamped down" on illegal immigration, blasting the outlet for making the claim in a recent piece about Biden’s visit to the site of the Baltimore bridge collapse. 

The outlet published a report on Biden’s speech at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on Friday, where he grieved for the six immigrant workers who died after a cargo ship struck the bridge and triggered the destruction.

In addition to noting that Biden used the opportunity to urge "Congress to take swift action to approve funding to rebuild the bridge," the piece also mentioned the president taking action on illegal immigration to America.

MIGRANTS CAUGHT ON NEW VIDEO STREAMING DOWN REMOTE CALIFORNIA MOUNTAINSIDE TO ILLEGALLY CROSS THE BORDER

President Biden visits the southern border

USA Today was blasted on social media after one of its reports claimed that President Biden has "clamped down" on illegal immigration. (Getty Images)

It stated, "Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings, steered clear of mentioning the victims' status in the country, instead focusing on their contribution to their community."

Quoting Biden, the piece added, "’Most were immigrants, all were Marylanders − hardworking, strong and selfless," Biden said, during the visit 10 days after the devastating bridge collapse."

Elsewhere the outlet noted where the immigrants were from, stating the deceased workers were "from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico."

Eagle-eyed critics of the president pointed out the "clamped down" line on social media, perplexed as to why USA Today would make the claim when Biden has overseen record numbers of border crossings during his time in office.

As of February, nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border under Biden's watch, a number greater than the population of 36 individual states, a Fox News analysis finds.

MIGRANT CRISIS: NOEM SENDS NATIONAL GUARD TO SOUTHERN BORDER'S ‘WARZONE’

Migrants storm the gate at the border in El Paso

A group of over 100 migrants attempting to enter the US illegally rush a border wall Thursday, March 21, 2024. In the process the migrants knock down Texas National Guardsmen before they are halted  by the border wall. (James Breeden for New York Post / Mega)

Fox News Digital reached out to USA Today and the White House for comment. 

RealClearInvestigations Senior Writer Mark Hemingway spotlighted the quote on X and commented, "’Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings…’ what the hell is going on here?"

Washington Examiner Editor-In-Chief Hugo Gordon altered the quote to be more accurate, posting, "Clamped down on prevention of unauthorized border crossings."

Former U.S. Armed Forces member and political commentator Robert Patrick Lewis called USA Today’s line, "Propaganda, my dear boy. Pure, unadulterated election year political propaganda."

Former CNBC journalist John Carney snarked, "Alex, I’ll take Why People Don’t Trust the Media for $200."

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 