Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

SCOOP: Jasmine Crockett hit with censure effort for mocking paraplegic Texas governor as 'Hot Wheels'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett appeared to mock Gov. Greg Abbott's disability during an event over the weekend

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Crockett slammed for 'disgraceful' attack mocking Gov. Abbott: 'Governor Hot Wheels' Video

Crockett slammed for 'disgraceful' attack mocking Gov. Abbott: 'Governor Hot Wheels'

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses Rep. Jasmine Crockett's latest attack targeting Gov. Greg Abbott as critics accuse her of trying to incite violence against political opponents.

FIRST ON FOX: A GOP lawmaker is moving to have Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, formally rebuked by the House of Representatives for appearing to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's disability.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, Crockett's fellow delegation member, told Fox News Digital he would introduce a censure resolution against the Democratic lawmaker imminently.

"The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible," Weber told Fox News Digital.

PAM BONDI ON JASMINE CROCKETT'S COMMENTS: WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES | FOX NEWS VIDEO

Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a first hearing held by House Oversight Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He said the House should censure Crockett "for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party."

"It's painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for," Weber said.

Crockett made the comments during an event held by the Human Rights Campaign over the weekend.

JASMINE CROCKETT DESCRIBES DEMOCRATIC DONOR TALK ON SCHUMER 'REMINISCENT' OF BIDEN BEING TAKEN DOWN

Greg Abbott appears onstage on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Gov. Greg Abbott appears onstage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

"Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.

Abbott has been paraplegic since age 26, according to his campaign website, when a large oak tree fell on him during a jog. 

Weber's resolution calls Crockett's comments about Abbott "discriminatory in nature" and "the latest in a continued series of inappropriate comments expressed by the representative from Texas," according to a draft copy shared with Fox News Digital.

The resolution is being led by Rep. Randy Weber.

The resolution is being led by Rep. Randy Weber. (Siavosh Hosseini)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The House voted to censure Rep. Al Green, R-Texas, last month for protesting during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Before the censure could be formally read, however, Democrats derailed House proceedings by gathering around Green and singing, "We Shall Overcome."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics