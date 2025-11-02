'SNL' mocks NYC mayoral candidates in Saturday night debate parody sketch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) took aim at New York City's mayoral contest on Saturday as the program held a mock debate between the three candidates.

Comedian Ramy Youssef portrayed Zohran Mamdani, described as the frontrunner in the race; Shane Gillis acted as Curtis Sliwa, and actor Miles Teller played former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the mock debate.

Kenan Thompson portrayed debate host NY1’s Errol Louis and began by asking the candidates for opening statements.

"You all know me. I got us through COVID, and then yada yada yada, honk, honk, squeeze, squeeze. Anyway, I’m back. I’m a born and bred New Yorker. I love it here. I know this city like the back of a woman’s back, mamma Mia!" Teller as Cuomo began.

TRADING BARBS FROM LIGHT-HEARTED TO VICIOUS, MAYORAL CANDIDATES MAKE FINAL APPEAL TO NEW YORKERS

Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021 amid multiple scandals. The former governor was accused of sexual harassment by several women who worked for him, but he repeatedly denied the allegations.

He was also under investigation for his handling of the COVID pandemic amid allegations his administration understated COVID-related deaths in state-run nursing homes.

Youssef spoke next, joking that he was happy to be there and prepared to hear his opponents pronounce his name in "ways you couldn’t begin to imagine."

Gillis then said, "I’m thrilled to be here and not being shot in the back of a yellow cab five times by the Gottis and Gambinos as I was, famously, in 1992, 1993, and ‘94."

'TIME FOR A CHANGE’: OUTSIDE 30 ROCK, NEW YORKERS TRADE CHANTS AND ARGUMENTS DURING TENSE MAYORAL SHOWDOWN

He also referred to Mamdani as "Zoltar Ramzombie."

Thompson asked the candidates why they wanted to be mayor of New York City.

"I want to be mayor so I can deliver a better New York, free healthcare, affordable housing, free Wi-Fi. As mayor, can I make that happen? I’m not sure yet. But together, we’re going to find out, that the answer is no," Youssef's Mamdani responded.

The mock debate also featured a surprise appearance by James Austin Johnson playing President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"They can pretend this election is about housing and taxes, but we all know it’s about me, right? Because I’m going to be very involved, very hands-on," Johnson said, as he commented on the candidates.

Johnson quipped about Sliwa's hat before turning to Mamdani.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s too young to lead, folks, he’s too young," Johnson said of Mamdani. "He doesn’t have the wobbly walk. Or frankly, the mind I have, good brain. I took a cognitive test. I did so well on my cognitive test that they immediately gave me an MRI."